TOGOHK Launches New Certified Iphone 4 Silicone Case

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Silicone rubber products are a good replacement to rubber needs click my link as it offers a durable rubber and can be used for various purposes. Silicone is easy to use as it can be molded easily and stretches to fit well with the object.



Smart phone usage is on the rise and there is always a risk of damaging the screen if proper protectors aren¡¯t used. Iphone4 silicone case would help to safeguard the beauty and smooth finish of the phone. As this is a soft rubber it can be well set on the phone and can be taken out occasionally for cleaning. Even if the phone slips off the hand there is no risk of any damage as the silicone case would protect it from the pressure. The benefit of opting for silicone cases is that it doesn¡¯t add any more weight to the phone unlike hard casings. The protection would be intact as the rubber holds on to the ground avoiding any damage. It also provides an appealing look to the phone making it accessible for the features like camera, speakers etc.



TOGOHK is one of the leading manufacturers of silicon rubber products that are designed with excellent Iphone4 Silicone Case quality and various types for different purposes. Their expertise lies in creating kitchen utensils and baking moulds, silicone cases for smart phones, silicone tubes, seals and cases and silicone bracelets. The company takes pride in offering varied products at a highly affordable pricing. Silicone is the safest material that can be used in various industries. As an FDA certified silicone rubber providers, TOGOHK has the expertise in designing silicone products that can be used as Iphone4 silicone case and Iphone5 casing. The baking moulds would make it easier to become more creative in baking with the various cake mould designs. As they are resistant to extreme conditions, they can even be used with machinery.



About TOGOHK

As a top notch supplier and designer of silicone rubber products, TOGOHK aims to meet their Silicone Phone Case customer requirements by customizing the designs as suggested by the customer. All the products are certified and approved by the FDA and ROHS. They take up bulk orders ensuring that it is delivered in a timely manner and in the desired designs. For more information on the silicone rubber products sold at TOGOHK log onto http://www.togohk.com/ or contact 86-0755-84825336 for additional assistance.



Media Contact:

TOGOHK International Limited

86-0755-84825336

http://www.togohk.com/