New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Toilet Care in Bosnia-Herzegovina"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- The performance of toilet care in 2013 was weaker than the average recorded during the review period, when volume sales declined at a CAGR of 1% and value sales declined at a current CAGR of 4%. The main reason for the weak performance in 2013 was the continuing weakness of consumers' disposable incomes. In addition, given the growing range of home care products with versatile applications, some consumers are finding regular purchases of toilet care products unnecessary, often relying on the occasional application of toilet liquids or household antiseptics/disinfectants rather than regular reliance on ITBs, which accounted for an 82% value share of total care in 2013.
Competitive Landscape
Henkel AG & Co, SC Johnson Wax and Bolton Manitoba led toilet care in Bosnia-Herzegovina in 2013, with respective value shares of 26%, 23% and 12%. Advertising, product range and availability (coverage and shelf space) were key areas of focus for these leaders.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Industry Prospects
The performance of toilet care in Bosnia-Herzegovina over the forecast period is expected to be stronger than that recorded during the review period. Innovation in the category is likely to appeal to increasingly convenience-minded consumers while an expected recovery in disposable incomes will enable them to increase spending.
Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Toilet Care industry in Bosnia-Herzegovina with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Toilet Care industry in Bosnia-Herzegovina, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Toilet Care in Bosnia-Herzegovina market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Toilet Care in Bosnia-Herzegovina?
- What are the major brands in Bosnia-Herzegovina?
- What are the future prospects for the toilet care products?
- What are the key new product launches in the toilet care products?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Toilet Care in South Korea
- Toilet Care in Japan
- Toilet Care in Hong Kong, China
- Toilet Care in Germany
- Toilet Care in India
- Toilet Care in China
- Toilet Care in Egypt
- Toilet Care in the Netherlands
- Toilet Care in Norway
- Toilet Care in Mexico