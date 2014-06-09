Fast Market Research recommends "Toilet Care in Cameroon" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- 2013 continued to see a rise in housing with modern toilet systems, which drove the growth of toilet care product sales in urban areas. Toilet liquids performed stronger as observed over the review period. This is due to the fact that they are cheaper and longer than conventional cleaning methods. Rim blocks are more popular among the higher income groups that can afford them regularly. However, sales were encouraged by the increasing distribution of these products in retail outlets, resulting in growing interest among middle- and high-income groups.
Competitive Landscape
Colgate-Palmolive and Sara Lee Corp led sales in 2013. Sara Lee Corp performed well in 2013. The company enjoys long standing presence with its Ambi Pur brand, which has a strong reputation for quality and reliability. Strong distribution networks make the brand more reliable in terms of availability to consumers.
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Industry Prospects
Toilet care value sales are expected to continue seeing encouraging growth, with a forecast constant CAGR of 5%. As the trend in developing modern housing facilities develops, consumer awareness about more sophisticated toilet care products to maintain these facilities will grow. It is also expected that higher disposable incomes will make consumers spend more on toilet care.
Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Toilet Care industry in Cameroon with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Toilet Care industry in Cameroon, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Toilet Care in Cameroon market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Toilet Care in Cameroon?
- What are the major brands in Cameroon?
- What are the future prospects for the toilet care products?
- What are the key new product launches in the toilet care products?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
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