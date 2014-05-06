Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Toilet Care in Colombia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Toilet care in Colombia is very small and underdeveloped. Basic products like in-cistern devices, rim liquids and toilet liquids are the most common products and so far, foams, cleaning systems or tablets have not yet entered the market. However, as disposable income grows along with smaller households that will look for convenient products it is possible that such products will begin to appear in the following years.
Euromonitor International's Toilet Care in Colombia market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: In-Cistern Devices, ITBs, Toilet Care Mousse/Foam, Toilet Care Tablets/Powders, Toilet Cleaning Systems, Toilet Liquids.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Toilet Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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