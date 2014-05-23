Fast Market Research recommends "Toilet Care in Greece" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- With the country falling deeper into recession, consumption patterns changed in Greece and toilet care was no exception. Sales of toilet care declined in 2013 both in retail value and volume terms, with the decline being steeper in value terms due to discounting becoming ever more prevalent and aggressive as manufacturers struggled to maintain their shares. The exception was Rim Blocks, which due to their low selling price managed to perform well.
Euromonitor International's Toilet Care in Greece market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: In-Cistern Devices, ITBs, Toilet Care Mousse/Foam, Toilet Care Tablets/Powders, Toilet Cleaning Systems, Toilet Liquids.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Toilet Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Toilet Care in the United Kingdom
- Toilet Care in South Korea
- Toilet Care in Japan
- Toilet Care in Hong Kong, China
- Toilet Care in Germany
- Toilet Care in India
- Toilet Care in China
- Toilet Care in Egypt
- Toilet Care in the Netherlands
- Toilet Care in Mexico