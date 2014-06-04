Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Toilet Care in Macedonia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Toilet care in Macedonia achieved current value growth of 5% to reach MKD98 million in 2013. This significant growth in 2013 was a direct result of improved consumer confidence and increased spending on home care products, including toilet care, after the domestic economy recovered from the aftershocks caused by the Eurozone crisis.
Competitive Landscape
Henkel AG & Co KGaA remained the leading player in toilet care in Macedonia with a 19% value share in 2013. Its brand, Bref, was the leading brand within toilet care in Macedonia in 2013, closely followed by WC Net from The Bolton Group which ranked second with a value share of 18%.
Industry Prospects
Toilet care in Macedonia is expected to achieve a CAGR of 3% at constant 2013 prices over the forecast period. The forecast period CAGR will be higher than the review period growth when compared at constant 2013 prices. In 2018, toilet care is forecast to achieve value sales of MKD111 million.
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Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Toilet Care industry in Macedonia with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Toilet Care industry in Macedonia, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Toilet Care in Macedonia market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Toilet Care in Macedonia?
- What are the major brands in Macedonia?
- What are the future prospects for the toilet care products?
- What are the key new product launches in the toilet care products?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
Product coverage: In-Cistern Devices, ITBs, Toilet Care Mousse/Foam, Toilet Care Tablets/Powders, Toilet Cleaning Systems, Toilet Liquids.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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