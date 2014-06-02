New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Retail value sales of toilet care grow by 15% in 2013 to reach Dh71.7 billion. This is higher than review period CAGR of 9%. The strong growth was enabled by investments in the category in the rim blocks category by key players, such as Geprocor and GTC Morocco SA, which entered the market in 2012. At relatively high prices, rim blocks mainly target middle-income consumers and are not yet fully integrated in the cleaning habits of the Moroccan population.
Competitive Landscape
SC Johnson leads toilet care with a 17% share of retail value sales in 2013. The company is the first player in toilet liquids and benefits from the performance of its strong brand, Canar WC, present in most modern and traditional distributors. The product is heavily advertised through TV ads. In 2013 alone, four different TV ads were launched, putting the emphasis on an increasingly concentrated product and innovative packaging.
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Industry Prospects
Toilet care sales are expected to see a 19% constant value CAGR over the forecast period, which is higher than the review period CAGR of 9%. The forecast period is expected to witness stronger development as toilet care was still experiencing development during the review period.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Toilet Care industry in Morocco with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Toilet Care industry in Morocco, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Toilet Care in Morocco market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Toilet Care in Morocco?
- What are the major brands in Morocco?
- What are the future prospects for the toilet care products?
- What are the key new product launches in the toilet care products?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
Product coverage: In-Cistern Devices, ITBs, Toilet Care Mousse/Foam, Toilet Care Tablets/Powders, Toilet Cleaning Systems, Toilet Liquids.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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