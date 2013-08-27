Toilet Care in South Korea - New Report Available

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Toilet Care in South Korea", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Toilet care in South Korea declined by 2% in current value terms in 2012. This was largely due to decreasing popularity of in-cistern devices. Consumers' concerns over personal hygiene and limited effects of in-cistern devices in removing germs or scale resulted in continuous decreased demand. Instead, consumers tended to wash the toilet bowl regularly using toilet liquids. In addition, newly built apartments do not equip cisterns. Thus, the need for in-cistern devices steadily decreased in...
Euromonitor International's Toilet Care in South Korea market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: In-Cistern Devices, ITBs, Toilet Care Mousse/Foam, Toilet Care Tablets/Powders, Toilet Cleaning Systems, Toilet Liquids.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Toilet Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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