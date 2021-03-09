DUBLIN, DUBLIN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2021 -- Toilet Paper Market Dynamics (including market size, share, trends, growth, forecast, and industry analysis)



Key Drivers



The growing use of toilet paper, especially for the hotel sector, the residential use, hospitals, offices, and other places, is a key driver propelling the growth of the toilet paper market size. According to the toilet paper market research, the rising environmental issues, followed by public cleanliness and hygiene requirements, will further promote people to opt for toilet paper. The regular enhancement in the physical properties and chemical properties of paper is boosting the demand of the market. As per the toilet paper market report, the growing disposable income and the fundamental changes in the aesthetics of the products are some other factors surging the growth of the toilet paper market share in terms of revenue. The rapid R&D activities have further created various lucrative opportunities for the market. The major players in the toilet paper market are launching premium toilet paper by utilizing the best pulp raw material for enhancing the softness. This factor will further bolster the growth of the toilet paper market. According to the toilet paper market analysis, the fluctuation in the costs of pulp, which is influencing the production of toilet paper will further hinder the growth of the market. The prices of pulp are dependent on various drivers like the impact of foreign producers, seasonal demand, and other factors. Moreover, the easy availability of alternative products is further restraining the growth of the market.



Toilet Paper Market's leading Manufacturers:



- P&G

- Essity

- Kimberly – Clark Worldwide, Inc.

- Georgia- Pacific

- Angel Soft

- Caprise Paper Products Pty Ltd.

- Naturelle Ltd.

- Seventh Generation Inc.

- Green Forest Unscented Bathroom

- Kirkland Signature



Product Type Segment Drivers



Based on the product type, the one-ply is predicted to lead the market due to the strong demand for more economical toilet paper among consumers. The one-ply toilet paper contains more sheets on a roll; thereby, it provides more footage. The one-ply toilet paper is less thick than the two-ply toilet paper, which aids in offering a better experience to the consumers. All these remarkable features are encouraging people to adopt one-ply toilet paper.



Raw Material Segment Drivers



Based on Raw Material, the recyclable is anticipated to increase at a faster CAGR over the upcoming years due to the growing consumer awareness regarding the environment, which in turn, has promoted them to opt for recycled toilet paper to decrease wastage.



Toilet Paper Market Segmentation:



Segmentation by Raw Material:



- Virgin Paper

- Recyclable



Segmentation by Product Type:



- One-ply

- Two-ply

- Others



Segmentation by Distribution Channel:



- Hypermarkets and supermarkets

- Departmental stores

- Online stores

- Others



Segmentation by Region:



- North America



o United States of America

o Canada



- Asia Pacific



o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of APAC



- Europe



o United Kingdom

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe



- RoW



o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of the world (remaining countries of the LAMEA region)



