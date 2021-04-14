New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2021 -- Rising consumer demand for more privacy in restrooms, particularly in commercial spaces such as shopping malls and airports, has resulted in an evolution in the design of the panels used. The materials that are cost-effective and consume less space have seen increasing adoption in this space.



Market Size – USD 1.7 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.3%, Market Trends – New product launches and increasing demand for aesthetic designs



According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Toilet Partitions Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3%% to reach a market size of USD 2.6 Billion by 2026. Over the past few years, rising consumer demand for more privacy in restrooms, particularly in commercial spaces such as shopping malls and airports, has resulted in an evolution in the design of the panels used. The usage of materials that are cost-effective and consume less space have seen increasing adoption in this space. Moreover, the maintenance and replacement cost of traditional building materials such as bricks and cement is much higher than the new ones. Therefore, manufacturers are increasingly using cost-effective, lightweight and durable solutions made of metal and non-metal in toilet.



For the residential market in developing countries, the increase in preference of consumers to renovate their existing bathrooms in an attempt to change the appearance of their houses will boost the market during the forecasted period. The rise in employment and increasing per capita income will influence the refurbishment activities in mostly the developing regions around the world. For the commercial sector, the market growth is attributable to an increase in the number of multinational companies that has started operating in fast-growing economies such as China, South Korea, Mexico, and Malaysia together with an increasing number of domestic operators that are observing various office space projects.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The research study comprises of vital information focusing on major market trends and estimated revenue growth rate. Additionally, the report highlights the market competition including the portfolios and strategic alliances and endeavors of the key competitors. It focuses on the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and agreements, among others. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with their company overview, business expansion plans, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, and global position.



Key companies operating in the market include: Scranton Product, Bradley Corporation, Ampco Products, LLC., Hadrian Inc, Marlite Inc., General Partitions Mfg. Corp., Knickerbocker Partition Corp, Tex-Lam Manufacturing, and Bobrick Washroom Equipment.



The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. The report also provides an extensive analysis of key regions where the market has established its presence. The report covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. A country-wise analysis is also included to offer better insights into regional spread of the Toilet Partitions market.



Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Toilet

Urinal

Shower Partitions



Material (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Powder Coated Steel

Solid Plastic

Plastic Laminate

Stainless Steel Partitions

Others



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Schools & Colleges

Shops & Malls

Office Buildings

Hotels & Restaurants

Private toilets

Other Public Restrooms



End User (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Commercial

Non-Commercial



Key Points Addressed in the Report:



Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Toilet Partitions market



Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers



Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures



SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis

Strategic recommendation to key players and new entrants to overcome barriers in the global market



8-year forecast of Toilet Partitions market along with analysis of global trends, economic scenario, and key opportunities



In-depth analysis of major challenges, restraints, limitations, along with drivers, growth prospects, and opportunities



Regional analysis and country-wise analysis to provide better understanding of the global market



Extensive study of key product types and applications offered by the industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Toilet Partitions Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Toilet Partitions Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Toilet Partitions Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Toilet Partitions Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Toilet Partitions Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



