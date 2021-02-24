New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2021 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global toilet partitions market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3%% to reach a market size of USD 2.6 Billion by 2026. Over the past few years, rising consumer demand for more privacy in restrooms, particularly in commercial spaces such as shopping malls and airports, has resulted in an evolution in the design of the panels used. The usage of materials that are cost-effective and consume less space have seen increasing adoption in this space. Moreover, the maintenance and replacement cost of traditional building materials such as bricks and cement is much higher than the new ones. Therefore, manufacturers are increasingly using cost-effective, lightweight and durable solutions made of metal and non-metal in toilet.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Further key findings from the report suggest



Toilet partitions are used in public spaces with multiple lavatories mainly for privacy. They are cost-effective and use less space while providing maximum privacy in commercial buildings.



The global toilet partitions market revenue was estimated to be valued at USD 1.7 billion in 2018. By the end of 2026, it is expected to reach a market of USD 2.6 billion, registering a CAGR of 5.3% over 2019–2026.



Partitions for toilets dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2018 and are expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. This segment acquired a lion's share of 75% in 2018.



Toilet Partitions Market in Mexico are made from various raw materials including plastic laminates, solid plastic, stainless steel, powder coated steel among others.



Stainless steel materials are expected to grow at the fastest rate of 5.9% during the forecast period, owing to their sturdiness and excellent looks.



Stainless steel partitions can be used almost in any environment including water or humid environments. The long lasting beauty and gleaming modern appearance of stainless steel toilet partitions lends a touch of class to any washroom design. Stainless steel promotes a hygienic environment while offering excellent corrosion resistance.



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Terrain:



The global Toilet Partitions market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Toilet Partitions market are listed below:



Scranton Product, Bradley Corporation, Ampco Products, LLC., Hadrian Inc, Marlite Inc., General Partitions Mfg. Corp., Knickerbocker Partition Corp, Tex-Lam Manufacturing, and Bobrick Washroom Equipment.



Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Toilet



Urinal



Shower Partitions



Material (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Powder Coated Steel



Solid Plastic



Plastic Laminate



Stainless Steel Partitions



Others



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Schools & Colleges



Shops & Malls



Office Buildings



Hotels & Restaurants



Private toilets



Other Public Restrooms



End User (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Commercial



Non-Commercial



Radical Features of the Toilet Partitions Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Toilet Partitions market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Toilet Partitions industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Toilet Partitions Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Toilet Partitions Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Toilet Partitions Market By Material Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Toilet Partitions Market By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Toilet Partitions Market By End User Insights & Trends



Chapter 9. Toilet Partitions Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 11. Company Profiles



11.1. Scranton Product



11.1.1. Company Overview



11.1.2. Financial Performance



11.2. Bradley Corporation



11.2.1. Company Overview



11.2.2. Financial Performance



11.3. Ampco Products



11.3.1. Company Overview



11.3.2. Financial Performance



