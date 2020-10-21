Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2020 -- The Global Toiletries Market Research Report 2020-2030 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.



The global toiletries market is expected to grow from $223.1 billion in 2019 to $223.4 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.2%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of % from 2021 and reach $221.6 billion in 2023.



Key Market Players:

Reckitt Benckiser Group; Unilever; Henkel AG & Co; Beiersdorf AG and Other



Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Lotions (Including Sunscreens); Hair Preparations; Face Creams; Perfumes; Shaving Preparations; Other Cosmetic Preparations

2) By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets/Supermarkets; E-Commerce; Pharmacy Stores; Others

3) By Preference : Mass; Premium

4) By Gender: Male; Female



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global toiletries market, accounting for 39% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 26% of the global toiletries market. Africa was the smallest region in the global toiletries market.



The demand for products with halal certified ingredients is growing. Various chemical companies are manufacturing products which comply with international halal standard HAS 23000. For example chemical company BASF announced that 145 of its products for personal care comply with international halal standard HAS 23000.



The toiletries manufacturing market consists of the sales of toiletries by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that prepare, blend, compound, and package toilet preparations, such as perfumes, shaving preparations, hair preparations, face creams, lotions (including sunscreens), and other petroleum based cosmetic preparations.



