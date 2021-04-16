Tokenization Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 : Worldpay, CipherCloud, Gemalto

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Tokenization Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Tokenization Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Tokenization

Definition

Tokenization is a way to protect consumer data from potential breach by using unspecified numbers which contains essential information thus, eliminating the need to provide whole card details while making online transactions. This payment security method helps online businesses in protecting their data breach. With increasing cases of data breach across industries resulting in huge capital loss, tokenization provides a great platform for key players to find ways and means to make this system robust.



The Global Tokenization Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Payment Security, Compliance Management), End Users (BFSI, Retail & consumer Goods, Government, Automotive, IT & Telecom, Energy & Utilities, Education, Military & Defense, Manufacturing, Others), Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise), Deployment Type (On-premises, Cloud), Technique (API-based, Gateway-based), Solution (Payment Security, Customer Data Management, Compliance & Policy Management, Encryption)



What's Trending in Market:

Growing Demand for Cloud Based Tokenization Security Solution

Rising Adoption of Data Tokenization for Mobile Apps



Challenges:

Inability of Tokenization System to Provide Full-proof Security Solution



Opportunities:

Growing Digital Payment Methods Across Industry Verticals

Rapid Growth in eCommerce Market



Market Growth Drivers:

Growing Need to Prevent of Payment Fraud Cases

Stringent Regulatory Guidelines Set by Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) and Need for Compliance with Them



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Tokenization Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



