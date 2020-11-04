Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2020 -- Latest Research Study on Global Tokenization Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Tokenization Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Tokenization. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Symantec [United States], Thales e-Security [United States], Visa [United States], WEX [United States], Worldpay [United States], Dell Technologies [United States], CipherCloud [United States], Futurex [United States], First Data [United States], Gemalto [Netherlands], Fiserv [United States], Micro Focus [United Kingdom], Liaison Technologies [United States], Protegrity [United States], TokenEx [United States], Bluefin [United States], Sequent Software [United States], Discover Financial Services [United States], Verifone [United States] and IP Solution International [Australia]

Brief Overview on Global Tokenization

Tokenization is a way to protect consumer data from potential breach by using unspecified numbers which contains essential information thus, eliminating the need to provide whole card details while making online transactions. This payment security method helps online businesses in protecting their data breach. With increasing cases of data breach across industries resulting in huge capital loss, tokenization provides a great platform for key players to find ways and means to make this system robust.According to AMA, the market for Tokenization is expected to register a CAGR of 24.6% during the forecast period to 2025. This growth is primarily driven by Growing Need to Prevent of Payment Fraud Cases and Stringent Regulatory Guidelines Set by Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) and Need for Compliance with Them.

Market Trend

- Growing Demand for Cloud Based Tokenization Security Solution

Restraints

- Lack of Awareness About Tokenization System Among End user Industries

Opportunities

- Growing Digital Payment Methods Across Industry Verticals and Rapid Growth in eCommerce Market

Challenges

- Inability of Tokenization System to Provide Full-proof Security Solution

The Global Tokenization Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Application (Payment Security, Compliance Management), End Users (BFSI, Retail & consumer Goods, Government, Automotive, IT & Telecom, Energy & Utilities, Education, Military & Defense, Manufacturing, Others), Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise), Deployment Type (On-premises, Cloud), Technique (API-based, Gateway-based), Solution (Payment Security, Customer Data Management, Compliance & Policy Management, Encryption)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Business Strategies

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Tokenization Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Tokenization market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Tokenization Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Global Tokenization

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Tokenization Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Tokenization market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Global Tokenization Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in their decision framework.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Tokenization Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



