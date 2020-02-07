Tokenization Market to Witness Astonishing Growth with Symantec, Thales E-Security, Visa, WEX, Worldpay

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2020 -- Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Tokenization Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Tokenization Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Loan Origination Software. This Report covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Symantec [United States], Thales e-Security [United States], Visa [United States], WEX [United States], Worldpay [United States], Dell Technologies [United States], CipherCloud [United States], Futurex [United States], First Data [United States], Gemalto [Netherlands], Fiserv [United States], Micro Focus [United Kingdom], Liaison Technologies [United States], Protegrity [United States], TokenEx [United States], Bluefin [United States], Sequent Software [United States], Discover Financial Services [United States], Verifone [United States] and IP Solution International [Australia]



Overview of the Report of Tokenization

Tokenization is a way to protect consumer data from potential breach by using unspecified numbers which contains essential information thus, eliminating the need to provide whole card details while making online transactions. This payment security method helps online businesses in protecting their data breach. With increasing cases of data breach across industries resulting in huge capital loss, tokenization provides a great platform for key players to find ways and means to make this system robust.



According to AMA, the market for Tokenization is expected to register a CAGR of 24.6% during the forecast period to 2024.



The report also covers segments and Market Data Break down, including major players. If you are involved in the Global Tokenization industry or aim to be, then this study will provide you inclusive point of view. This study analyzes the market share, growth rate, market drivers, future trends, restraints, opportunities and challenges.



Market Drivers

- Growing Need to Prevent of Payment Fraud Cases

- Stringent Regulatory Guidelines Set by Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) and Need for Compliance with Them



Market Trend

- Growing Demand for Cloud Based Tokenization Security Solution

- Rising Adoption of Data Tokenization for Mobile Apps



Restraints

- Lack of Awareness About Tokenization System Among End user Industries

- Issue Related with Implementation of This System



Opportunities

- Growing Digital Payment Methods Across Industry Verticals and Rapid Growth in eCommerce Market



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.



The Global Tokenization is segmented by following Product Types:

by Application (Payment Security, Compliance Management), End Users (BFSI, Retail & consumer Goods, Government, Automotive, IT & Telecom, Energy & Utilities, Education, Military & Defense, Manufacturing, Others), Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise), Deployment Type (On-premises, Cloud), Technique (API-based, Gateway-based), Solution (Payment Security, Customer Data Management, Compliance & Policy Management, Encryption)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



The study objectives of this report are:

- To analyze Tokenization status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

- To present the Global Tokenization development in United States, Europe and Asia Pacific.

- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Tokenization Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Tokenization market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Tokenization Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Tokenization

Chapter 4: Presenting the Tokenization Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Tokenization market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Tokenization Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Tokenization Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



