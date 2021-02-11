Tokenization Market to Witness Massive Growth by Fiserv, Protegrity, Gemalto

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2021 -- Global Tokenization Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Major Players in This Report Include,

Symantec [United States], Thales e-Security [United States], Visa [United States], WEX [United States], Worldpay [United States], Dell Technologies [United States], CipherCloud [United States], Futurex [United States], First Data [United States], Gemalto [Netherlands], Fiserv [United States], Micro Focus [United Kingdom], Liaison Technologies [United States], Protegrity [United States], TokenEx [United States], Bluefin [United States], Sequent Software [United States], Discover Financial Services [United States], Verifone [United States] and IP Solution International [Australia]



Free Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/66655-global-tokenization-market



Keep yourself up-to-date with latest market trends and changing dynamics due to COVID Impact and Economic Slowdown globally. Maintain a competitive edge by sizing up with available business opportunity in Tokenization Market various segments and emerging territory.



Tokenization is a way to protect consumer data from potential breach by using unspecified numbers which contains essential information thus, eliminating the need to provide whole card details while making online transactions. This payment security method helps online businesses in protecting their data breach. With increasing cases of data breach across industries resulting in huge capital loss, tokenization provides a great platform for key players to find ways and means to make this system robust. According to AMA, the market for Tokenization is expected to register a CAGR of 24.6% during the forecast period to 2025. This growth is primarily driven by Growing Need to Prevent of Payment Fraud Cases and Stringent Regulatory Guidelines Set by Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) and Need for Compliance with Them.



Regulatory Insights:

PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard), a set of security standards, compliance is required for any business that processes credit or debit card transactions. The agency has set various guidelines which need adherence. The guidelines are Secure network, Secure cardholder data, Vulnerability management, Access control, Network monitoring & testing and Information security.



Market Drivers

- Growing Need to Prevent of Payment Fraud Cases

- Stringent Regulatory Guidelines Set by Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) and Need for Compliance with Them



Market Trend

- Growing Demand for Cloud Based Tokenization Security Solution

- Rising Adoption of Data Tokenization for Mobile Apps



Restraints

- Lack of Awareness About Tokenization System Among End user Industries

- Issue Related with Implementation of This System



Opportunities

- Growing Digital Payment Methods Across Industry Verticals and Rapid Growth in eCommerce Market



Challenges

- Inability of Tokenization System to Provide Full-proof Security Solution



Enquire for customization in Report @: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/66655-global-tokenization-market



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Tokenization market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.



The Tokenization market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Tokenization market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.



Get Reasonable Discount on This Premium Report @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/request-discount/66655-global-tokenization-market



Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Tokenization Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.



Key Market Features in Global Tokenization Market

The report highlights Tokenization market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Tokenization, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Tokenization Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Tokenization Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Tokenization Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Tokenization Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Tokenization Market Breakdown by Segments (by Application (Payment Security, Compliance Management), End Users (BFSI, Retail & consumer Goods, Government, Automotive, IT & Telecom, Energy & Utilities, Education, Military & Defense, Manufacturing, Others), Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise), Deployment Type (On-premises, Cloud), Technique (API-based, Gateway-based), Solution (Payment Security, Customer Data Management, Compliance & Policy Management, Encryption))

5.1 Global Tokenization Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Tokenization Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Tokenization Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Tokenization Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Tokenization Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer



Buy the Latest Detailed Report @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/buy-now?format=1&report=66655



This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Tokenization Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.



About Advance Market Analytics

Advance Market Analytics is Global leaders of Market Research Industry provides the quantified B2B research to Fortune 500 companies on high growth emerging opportunities which will impact more than 80% of worldwide companies' revenues.



Our Analyst is tracking high growth study with detailed statistical and in-depth analysis of market trends & dynamics that provide a complete overview of the industry. We follow an extensive research methodology coupled with critical insights related industry factors and market forces to generate the best value for our clients. We Provides reliable primary and secondary data sources, our analysts and consultants derive informative and usable data suited for our clients business needs. The research study enable clients to meet varied market objectives a from global footprint expansion to supply chain optimization and from competitor profiling to M&As.