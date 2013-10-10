Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (8766) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (8766) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a key competitors section.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Obtain yearly profitability figures.



Key Highlights

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (Tokio Marine) is an insurance holding company based in Japan. The company, through its subsidiaries, offers a wide range of life- and non-life insurance products and services in Japan and several other regions worldwide. Its portfolio of products includes whole life insurance, property and casualty insurance, medical insurance, auto insurance, Takaful insurance and reinsurance, among others. The company also provides a range of financial services such as investment advisory and investment trusts services, private equity investment services, derivatives and securities services, real estate investment advisory services and risk consulting services. In addition to Japan, its products and services are distributed across 37 countries. The company was formerly known as Millea Holdings. Tokio Marine is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.



Companies Mentioned



Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.



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