Tokushima Japan (Xocai News): Adam Paul Green (Utah) Announces New "MXI Corp JJ" MLM "Healthy Chocolate" Promo in Postal Code JP.TS, JA39 for "Xophoria Serum" Consumers in Santa Monica CA, Sea Girt NJ and Mesa Arizona

Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- Xocai has developed an exclusive product line called XoVitality. Infused with supporting ingredients, this first-of-it’s-kind, cocoa-based anti-aging supplement helps skin defy the aging process by offering a new, youthful appearance, increased energy and improved overall wellness.



Worried about aging? Don’t be. Now there is XoVitality to slow the aging process, enhance health and recapture skins youth.



Live Longer and Healthier



There is overwhelming scientific evidence demonstrating that those that eat a diet rich in antioxidants and take antioxidant supplements will live longer, healthier lives. When it comes to aging, setting the clock back a few years may have more to do with consuming an antioxidant-rich diet than using any kind of skin cream to eliminate wrinkles.



Adam Paul Green, Xocai Ambassador, was one of the first to try Xovitality (in a beta test).



“The anti aging ingredients in Xovitality are unmatched!”



www.ImAdamGreen.com