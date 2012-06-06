Toll-Like Receptor (TLR) Agonists & Antagonists Competitor Analysis - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2012 -- The Competitive Intelligence Report Toll-Like Receptor (TLR) Agonists & Antagonists provides a competitor analysis in the development pipeline of novel small molecules, proteins, DNA, RNA and vaccines targeting the toll-like receptors (TLR) for treatment or prevention of cancer, infectious diseases, sepsis and allergy as of October 2011. Purchase of the downloadable pdf report includes a 6-month online access to the data of the report and any updates since the publication date. Credentials to access the database will be sent by e-mail and allow online work with the project data to print or export an individual report.



Toll-like receptors (TLRs) are a class of proteins that play a key role in the innate immune system. TLRs have become attractive targets for activation or antagonism in pharmaceutical research. TLR agonists find use either alone or as adjuvants in combination with vaccine antigens. TLR antagonists are also under development for diseases with overwhelming immune response. Special attention has focused on the role of TLR agonists as novel adjuvants in prophylactic and therapeutic vaccines. They enhance dendritic cell function and their ability to prime T cells. Agonists that target toll-like receptors are being used clinically either alone or in combination with tumor antigens and showing initial success both in terms of enhancing immune responses and eliciting antitumor activity. TLR agonists and adjuvants are being investigated in a number of other therapeutic areas, such as in allergy, skin or infectious diseases.



The report includes a compilation of currently active projects in research and development of TLR agonists, antagonists, adjuvants and TLR-adjuvanted vaccines. In addition, the report lists company-specific R&D pipelines of TLR agonists and antagonists. Competitor projects are listed in a tabular format providing information on:



Drug Codes,

Target / Mechanism of Action,

Class of Compound,

Company,

Therapeutic Area,

Product Category

Indication,

R&D Stage and

additional comments with a hyperlink leading to the source of information.



