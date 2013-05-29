Tolley Dental Announces Expanded List of Quality and Affordable Services for Clients in the Winchester Area

Winchester, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- Tolley Dental of Winchester, Virginia recently announced an expanded list of dental services for its clients in Winchester and the surrounding Shenandoah Valley. These new services make Tolley dental a full service practice that can provide the full range of both general dentistry and cosmetic dentistry services. According to Dr. Benjamin Tolley D.D.S., founder of Tolley Dental, these expanded services allow him and his team to offer the best quality and most affordable comprehensive dental services in the region.



In addition to the traditional general dental services like cleanings, extractions, dentures and crowns and bridges, Tolley Dental also offers a variety of cosmetic dentistry services. The practice is widely known for their quality work in all areas of the practice and that is certainly true with the cosmetic services offered. Cosmetic dentistry is increasingly popular and given the nature of these services clients are very particular about the dental professionals they entrust with their smiles.



Dr. Tolley has structured his practice to offer clients effective and open communication and this is especially important when dealing with issues of cosmetic dentistry. The services offered in the cosmetic area include implants to complete an incomplete smile and veneers and teeth whitening services to brighten a smile. Tolley Dental also offers some of the latest technology and they offer Invisalign aligners and Clear Correct aligners to offer clients the chance to have the straightest teeth possible



Combined, the services offered by Tolley Dental ensure that patients receive the most comprehensive dental services possible. Tolley Dental is also known for their affordable dental care. Dr. Tolley is a native of Winchester and has been working from his practice since 2006. As a member of the community, Dr. Tolley feels that it is important to offer the people of the area the best quality and most affordable dental care possible.



To learn more visit the Tolley Dental website or call 540.662.6466 to speak with a representative of the practice. The Tolley Dental website offers visitors all the information they need to learn about the practice and provides existing patients a way to make appointments online. The site also has a special section for new patients. Tolley Dental also has a presence on Facebook and Twitter.



About Tolley Dental

Tolley Dental is a leading dental practice in Winchester, VA. Benjamin L Tolley, D.D.S. offers a full array of dental services to help patients maintain healthy teeth.



Media Contact

Name of the Company: Tolley Dental

Website Address: http://www.tolleydental.com

E-mail: info@tolleydental.com

Address: 36 W. Whitlock Ave. Winchester, VA 22601