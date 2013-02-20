Tolley Dental Clinic Provides Aesthetic and General Dentistry

Winchester, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- Dentistry is as important for regular humans as ophthalmology, dermatology, etc. are. People either ignore dental issues or get misled by others into unnecessary expenditure. However, Tolley Dental is a complete solution for dental issues. The clinic situated in Winchester is facilitated for the treatment of various types of dental issues. On the other hand, the official dental website provides adequate information on various dental topics apart from platform for registration of patients or communication with the dentist.



Tolley Dental clinic provides treatment to every type of dental concerns. The office is equipped with latest instruments and devices that exist pertaining to the industry. It is a specialty clinic where there are dental hygienists apart from the dentist and his dental assistant. Thus, the dental clinic provides consultation as well as treatment of any kind.



Dr. Benjamin Tolley, graduated in dentistry from VCU/MCV School of Dentistry in 2006 before being a B.S. in Biology, which he graduated from James Madison University in 2001. He practices dentistry in Winchester, which is a family tradition that spans over 4 decades, since 6 years ago. Hundreds of hours of education courses that he attends every year update him about the latest upgrades in the industry and the subject. Apart from raising his own knowledge and expertise continuously, Dr. Tolley maintains open communication with his patients though Tolley Dental website. His idea of efficient treatment includes provision of adequate information to the patient too. The other benefit of such interactive communication is that clients are able to explain the issues that they face elaborately. Besides, following his motive and guideline, the entire team is dedicated to conduct extensive examinations and inform the results to patients to let them decide about their dental matter without being misled.



Bonding, implants, veneers, whitening, sealants, extractions, dentures, invisalign and several other dental treatment and services are provided at Tolley Dental. Visual examination, charting, periodontal probing and X-rays are considered as the initial oral examination, based on the results of which the issue is diagnosed and the treatment is recommended. 2 types of X-rays are conducted – panoramic X-rays is for the diagnosis of anterior and posterior teeth while bite-wing X-ray series is conducted for proper diagnosis of proximal decay of posterior teeth. Lifetime Treatment Plan is designed by Tolley Dental to minimize risk of an emergency such as bitten tongue or broken tooth. In short, Tolley Dental can be said to have all the provision required for any dental issue.



