Tolly Dental Offering Quality Dental Services at Affordable Prices

Winchester, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- Tolly Dental, a Winchester, VA based dental clinic and a renowned name when it comes to dental services including cosmetic as well as general dentistry, is offering the services at affordable rates. Lead by Dr. Benjamin L. Tolley, the dental clinic has emerged as a preferred alternative in the area in the recent past and has seen a steady rise in popularity. If experts of the field are to be believed, quality service, affordable rates and friendly environment are the major reasons behind the same.



Some of the services offered by the clinic include bonding, cosmetic contouring, crowns and bridges, specialty dentures, cosmetic fillings, implants, veneers, whitening, sealants, root canal therapy, extractions, scaling and root planning, dentures, cosmetic dentistry, invisalign and clear correct to name a few. The patient care coordinator at the Tolley dental said, “We are proud to be the best dental clinic the area offering quality services to the clients. What sets us apart from the others is the fact that we offer a range of services, have a friendly staff and all the modern day equipment to take care of any dental health related issue. All that at really affordable prices.”



Sources confirmed that the dental clinic offers flexible payment plans as well allowing the patients to pay in small monthly installments without putting too much pressure on the bank account. Mike, a resident of the area said, “Dental treatments are getting expensive by every passing day. You need to consider twice and make a lot of adjustments to your monthly budget to take up the same. Tolley Dental’s flexible payment plans can come to aid in the situation. I opted for the same while undergoing Root Canal Therapy and expenses never gave me sleepless nights.”



The clinic also allows one to get an appointment right from their website by filling out a small form.



About Tolley Dental

Tolley Dental is a Winchester, VA based dental clinic that started operations in year 2006. The clinic is headed by Dr. Benjamin L. Tolley carrying on a family tradition spanning four decades. The clinic provides detailed education on related issues thereby helping the patients making an informed decision.



