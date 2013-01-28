New Materials market report from GlobalData: "Toluene Diisocyanate (TDI) Industry Outlook in Brazil to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants - H2 Update"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- GlobalData's report, Toluene Diisocyanate (TDI) Industry Outlook in Brazil to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants - H2 Update provides an in-depth coverage of Brazil TDI industry. The research presents major market trends affecting the TDI industry in Brazil. The report covers Brazil TDI plants and presents installed capacity by process and technology. In addition, it presents TDI demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, price trends, trade balance data and company shares of the major TDI producers in Brazil. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of Brazil TDI industry including all the major parameters.
Scope
- TDI industry supply scenario in Brazil from 2000 to 2016 consisting of plants capacity growth, installed plant capacity by production process and technology
- Information of all active and planned TDI plants in Brazil with capacity forecasts to 2016
- Detailed information on all operating and planned projects covering details such as process, technology, operator and equity details
- TDI industry market dynamics in Brazil from 2000 to 2016 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices
- Trade balance data from 2000 to 2016 including import and export data, net exports and imports as percentage of demand in the country
- Company snapshots including company overview, business description and information on the current and upcoming TDI plants
- Company shares of key TDI producers in the country
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- Obtain the most up to date information available on the TDI industry in Brazil
- Benefit from GlobalData's advanced insight on the TDI industry in Brazil
- Identify the macro and micro-economic trends affecting the TDI industry in Brazil
- Understand the market positioning of TDI producers in Brazil
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Benchmark your operations and strategies against the major companies in Brazil
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