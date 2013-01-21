Toluene Diisocyanate (TDI) Industry Outlook in Thailand to 2016 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- Toluene Diisocyanate (TDI) Industry Outlook in Thailand to 2016 - Market Size, Price Trends and Trade Balance - H2 Update provides an in-depth coverage of Thailand TDI industry. The research presents TDI demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, price trends, and trade balance data. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of Thailand TDI industry including all the major parameters.



Scope



- TDI industry market dynamics in Thailand from 2000 to 2016 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices

- Trade balance data from 2000 to 2016 including import and export data, net exports and imports as percentage of demand in the country



Reasons to buy



- Obtain the most up to date information available on the TDI industry in Thailand

- Benefit from advanced insight on the TDI industry in Thailand



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/92601/toluene-diisocyanate-tdi-industry-outlook-in-thailand-to-2016-market-size-price-trends-and-trade-balance-h2-update.html