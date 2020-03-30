Toluene Diisocyanate (TDI) Market 2019-2025 : In Depth Analysis with Top Key Vendors Like Covestro, BASF, Wanhua Group

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2020 -- Global toluene diisocyanate (TDI) is expected to witness strong growth over the forecast period on account of increasing demand for flexible polyurethane foams. Demand for flexible polyurethane foams is expected to grow on account of its increasing application scope in furniture and transportation as a cushioning material. Growing demand for comfortable seating in automobiles and furniture is expected to drive market growth for TDI over the forecast period. Raw materials used in the production of TDI are crude oil, propylene, aniline and toluene. Rise in raw materials prices may hamper market growth for TDI over the forecast period.



The global Toluene Diisocyanate (TDI) market was million US$ in 2018 and is expected to million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of between 2019 and 2025.



End user industries of TDI market include furniture, transportation, rigid foams, coatings, adhesives & sealants and elastomers. Furniture was the one of the largest application segments for TDI in 2013. Increasing demand for luxurious beds, sofas and chairs resulted in the high consumption of polyurethane foams over the past few years and the trend is anticipated to continue over the forecast period. Increasing production of luxurious automobiles coupled with rising competition in automobile industry encouraging use of polyurethane foams in cars is expected to drive toluene diisocyanate market growth over the forecast period. Growing demand for sealants and coatings to reduce leakages is expected to have a positive impact on TDI market growth. Increasing demand for rigid foams in packaging industry and subsequent growth of the packaging sector is expected to propel market growth over the forecast period.



Segment by Key players:

- Covestro

- BASF

- Wanhua Group

- Cangzhou Dahua



Segment by Type:

- Chemical Level

- Analysis Level



Segment by Application:

- Plastic

- Coating

- Rubber

- Other



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



