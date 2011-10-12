Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2011 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Toluene Global Market to 2020 - Asia Pacific to Account for 50% of Global Demand by 2018, Driven by Solvent Applications, Benzene and Xylene Markets market report to its offering



Toluene Global Market to 2020 - Asia Pacific to Account for 50% of Global Demand by 2018, Driven by Solvent Applications, Benzene and Xylene Markets



Summary



GBI Research's 'Toluene Global Market to 2020 - Asia Pacific to Account for 50% of Global Demand by 2018, Driven by Solvent Applications, Benzene and Xylene Markets' is an in-depth report focusing on the demand side of the global toluene industry. The report provides the reader with detailed analysis and forecasts of the major economic and market trends affecting global toluene demand in all the major regions of the world. It also provides analysis and description of the major drivers and restraints affecting toluene demand in various regions. Global toluene demand is assessed in terms of end-user segments and price and a competitive landscape, at both regional and country level, is also provided. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global toluene market covering all the major parameters. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.



Scope



- Drivers, restraints and challenges affecting the growth of the toluene market for all the major regions: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.

- Demand and production volume forecasts for the toluene markets of all major countries: the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Thailand, Taiwan, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Brazil, Mexico and Argentina.

- Demand volume forecasts of the major end-user applications, highlighting trends and volume share analysis for each of these applications in all major countries.

- Pricing forecasts and analysis of the major countries and regions.

- Capacity share analysis of the key producers in all the major countries.

- Toluene import and export trends in all major countries.



Reasons to buy



- The report is a useful tool for both industry professionals and beginners seeking to gain an understanding of the dynamics of the global toluene market.

- To obtain a detailed understanding of the factors expected to affect the growth of the toluene market in different regions of the world.

- To identify the most attractive geographies, product segments and end-user applications in order to increase business revenue.

- To develop custom strategies based on the current and forecast trends in the production and consumption of toluene.

- To benefit from the advanced insight into each of the major markets, through detailed forecasts of demand, production and end-user analysis.

- To benchmark different geographies by the historic and forecast growth of demand, production and end use of toluene.

- To gain knowledge regarding the market share of each of the major producers in the toluene market in different regions of the world



View the table of contents of this market research report at http://www.reportstack.com/product/48573/toluene-global-market-to-2020-asia-pacific-to-account-for-50-of-global-demand-by-2018-driven-by-solvent-applications-benzene-and-xylene-markets.html