Tom Carbott Senior Vice President of Exhibitions at MHI Interviewed

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Manufacturing Revival Radio, a weekly podcast about the resurgence of American manufacturing, interviewed special Tom Carbott Senior Vice President of Exhibitions at MHI. Todd Schnick and Todd Youngblood hosts of the radio program interviewed the material handling leader. Seegrid sponsored the show; the company is the maker of automated guided vehicles (AGVs) for the material handling industry.



Carbott explained, “MHI is a non-profit trade organization that was established in 1945 in Pittsburgh, coincidentally is the same home as Seegrid. It was located in Pittsburgh until 1986 at which point they moved to Charlotte, NC. We represent about 800 companies throughout the world. It makes a very diverse collection of companies because material handling is one of those industries is a mile wide and an inch deep this includes anything from automation to traditional racks, hoists and cranes.”



MHI is the nation's largest material handling, logistics and supply chain association. MHI offers education, networking and solution sourcing for members, their customers and the industry as a whole through programming and events.



Manufacturing Revival Radio is a weekly podcast about the resurgence of American manufacturing. The hosts interviewed thought leaders and innovators who are pushing the boundaries of what is possible with manufacturing in the 21st Century — both in the U.S. and around the globe. Manufacturing.net is a syndication partner of Manufacturing Revival Radio. Seegrid is proud to have industry experts to discuss these topics and critical issues.



To listen to the entire podcast, go to: http://www.seegrid.com/sites/default/files/Tom%20Corbott%20EDITED.mp3.



About Seegrid

Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) provides simple, affordable, flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry. Seegrid robotic industrial trucks, flexible AGVs, are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid automated pallet trucks and tow tractors optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Robotic industrial trucks deliver a rapid return on investment, improve facility safety, and reduce equipment and product damage. Recently named Manufacturer of the Year, Seegrid was also awarded the Gold Medal Award at the WBT Innovation Marketplace 2013 competitive event. Seegrid was named to the Food Logistics Top 100 software and technology providers. Seegrid is a 2014 Edison Award winner in the Applied Technology category and Industrial Productivity sub-category. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation - USA

http://www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500