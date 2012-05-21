Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Future Soldier, Dragon's Dogma and Other New Video Game Releases

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2012 -- Whilst everyone has been talking about the Diablo 3 game, it is worth mentioning that other games are still being released, and some of them certainly deserve a mention because they look very impressive.



As you can see when you read about all of the new video game releases for the coming week, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Future Soldier is an eagerly anticipated game that goes on sale this Tuesday.



This game is available for the Xbox 360 and Playstation 3 and it is already outselling Max Payne 3 and other recent releases (based on pre-order sales), despite the fact that it hasn't yet gone on sale.



Another eagerly anticipated game that is due to be released in a few days time is Dragon's Dogma. This is an epic adventure game from the makers of Resident Evil 4, and this too has received glowing reviews from beta testers. This game will also be available for the Xbox 360 and Playstation 3.



There are several other video games being released that you may want to consider buying as well. Plus of course if you are solely an Xbox 360 user, or maybe you have an older Playstation that is now a little dated, there is a new Playstation 3 bundle being released this Friday that you may be interested in buying.



