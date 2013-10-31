Tom Dipinto Joins Retail Consulting Services Practice at RPE

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Tom DiPinto joins Retail Process Engineering, LLC (RPE) as an account executive. He brings more than 20 years of retail consulting services experience in enterprise class software solutions with extensive retail merchandise planning knowledge focused on project management and systems implementation. He is responsible for identifying new clients and working with existing clients to align software solutions with business objectives to improve processes, grow the business and save money. RPE is a recognized leader in providing retail consulting services, business process improvement, package selection, strategic IT planning and systems implementation, for a variety of retail merchandise planning and management systems.



“Tom’s unique balance of working with both the IT and the business side, along with his experience with major retailers and specialty stores, make him a valuable addition to the RPE team, developing strategic solutions for our clients,” says Cliff Epstein, president, RPE. “He has a solid technical understanding of retail software solutions and effectively communicates features, functions, benefits and capabilities.”



DiPinto’s responsibilities include prospecting new accounts and maintaining effective communication with executives across RPE’s existing client base to expand relationships, grow and retain customers. His career includes 10 years with SAS Institute, Inc. along with other renowned industry vendors such as Oracle, CA & Brio Technologies.



About RPE

Since 1999, RPE has been specializing in strategic, functional and technical consulting to deliver innovative retail merchandising planning and supply chain solutions including business process improvement, package selection, strategic IT planning and systems implementation. Areas of expertise include JDA, Raymark and most leading software solutions and IBM and Toshiba hardware. RPE is a leading cloud computing consultant offering hosting, Software-as-a-Service and managed services. Clients include Boy Scouts of America, Clintons, Dollar Tree, Fifth & Pacific, Francesca’s Collections, It’Sugar, KatzGroup, Kipling, Mark’s, Michael Kors, Navarro, Newfoundland Labrador Liquor, Papyrus, Rexall, rue21, Spencer’s, The North Face, VF Corp, Vineyard Vines, XS Cargo and many more. Visit www.rpesolutions.com.