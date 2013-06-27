Tom Let Go Is Now Helping People Who Are Dealing with the Death of a Loved One

Devon, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- Tom Let Go, a new inspirational website, is now providing emotional support to people who need to overcome grief due to an unexpected loss of a family member or loved one. This is by far good news for people who just lost their loved one, as they can now get professional support and help in dealing with grief, loss and death. For those who need some sort of help to overcome depression and grief, you may send an email through tomletgo@gmail.com or visit them at their official website, http://tomletgo.com/let-go-process/.



Losing a special person whom you love so much is truly one of the most emotional and depressing times of your life. Pain, depression, anguish and shock are just some of the emotions you will feel during these situations. Dealing with the death of a loved is by far very distressing, especially if you do not have a good support. Luckily, there is a new online source that can help you cope up with your loss. With the advent of Tom Let Go, you can now get inspirational words and quotes that will help you deal with the death of a loved one.



Tom Let Go, as the name implies, is a grief support program that is handled by Tom, a grief specialist. Basically, Tom Let Go provides you a platform of hope and plethora of suggestions that can convert your grief into something. With Tom Let Go, not only will you overcome grief, but you also get suggestions from Tom that will shape your life for the better.



Jo, a client of Tom Let Go, said “Tom Let Go is a process that I found to be so simple, so pure and so effective. I began with some trepidation as it has been 18 years since my mum died and with current traumatic personal circumstances, I did not want to inadvertently open ‘Pandora’s Box’. Tom created a space that was filled with light, laughter and gentle affirmations, enabling me to look at things in a totally different light to how I had previously seen them. Tom’s process has certainly lifted much of the darkness of my grief and brought forth a lightness that was not previously so apparent to me. Thank you Tom and with heartfelt wishes for your journey in sharing your beautiful process with others”.



Tom is not a celebrity or a professional physiologist. Practically, he is just an ordinary person who is blessed with an extraordinary gift of sharing. With his special gift, Tom shares his experiences and knowledge to people who are lost, depressed and sad. Unlike other grief specialists, Tom’s gift of sharing was not developed through universities and colleges. For those who do not know Tom, his gift of sharing came from his experience of losing his mother to terminal cancer not long ago.



Tom’s sessions are confidential, as he deals with his clients on a one-on-one basis via Skpe Video or in person. Since Tom’s sessions are limited each month, you should contact him as soon as possible through his contact page, http://tomletgo.com/.