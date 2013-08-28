Tom Light Establishes Online Operations for Hit, €27 Billion Worth Entertainment Company

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- Tom Light is a strategist and consultant for marketing, branding, conversion and retention in all businesses, and has worked with some of the biggest names across all major online industries. He now specialises in gaming companies & gaming entrepreneurs, creating gaming business plans, marketing plans and player acquisitions directive to ensure the success of his clients. Tom Light Consulting (TLC) has now partnered with Hit d.d.(Hit) to create a unified brand expansion into three new broad markets: Slovenia, Italian and international operations.



The firm’s hand-picked consultants are overseen by Tom Light himself and the company has the backing of major well-known Russian investors in order to deliver industry leading “best practices” devised from comprehensive experience and continuous industry research.



TLC is engaged with Hit in the launch of its new online operations in Slovenia, Italy and Montenegro. TLC acts as a consultancy agency and is currently guiding Hit throughout the project. TLC has been providing consultation since the set-up of this online operation and have overseen its implementation, including the construction of a tailor made platform to manage all 3 brands, used by all Hit employees.



Having lead Hit through the set-up process and now provides intensive training to Hit’s personnel, including the affiliate department, retention department and overall management. By managing both conceptual and practical development of the systems as well as the training, there is no risk of features and tools slipping through the cracks when it comes to employees interfacing with the new capabilities on offer.



A spokesperson explained, “TLC acts as an inseparable part of our progress on the new projects and initiatives H.I.T has created in recent times, and have lead the development, training and implementation teams based on TLC’s best practices, which has proven successful for EBay, eHow, LiveStrong, Match.com and many more. Tom’s experience as a CEO in several casinos and his special relationship with PlayTech –the largest casino software developer in the world- made him the ideal choice to manage Hit brand development, as they look to compete with and beat his former companies.”



About Tom Light

Tom Light, founder of Tom Light Consulting, was born in Tel Aviv Israel, and quickly rose to prominence in the gambling industry, playing key roles within the Online Marketing, Gambling Business, Financial Trading and Tobacco industries. At 21, he wrote a financial column for well-known Israeli newspaper Yediot Ahronot, has provided marketing strategies for Amazon, EBay, Men’s Health & Demand Media, and has since been a CEO at several major casinos including 7Red.com, YouSpades & 1King.com. He now provides gaming marketing software and strategic development. For more information visit: http://www.tomlightconsulting.com/