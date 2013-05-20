Tom Songer & Associates with Keller Williams Realty Are Moving Their Offices to Their New Location

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- Tom Songer & Associates with Keller Williams Realty are moving to their new office located in South of Downtown Orlando Florida SoDo complex near SuperTarget shopping center. The new location serves as the neighborhood real estate business office for South downtown Orlando and surrounding areas such as Delaney Park, Lancaster Park, Eola, Wadeview Park, Lake Weldona, Conway, Dover Shores, Lake Cherokee, Lake Copeland, Lake Como, Pineloch, Edgewood, Belle Isle, Copley Square as well a the downtown Orlando area.



Tom Songer and Associates has been the leading full-service real estate team serving Orange, Seminole, Lake and Osceola counties for 24 years. Enter the community, providing useful products, services and technology of the highest quality to our customers and clients. Setting an exemplary pace for the entire real estate community and maintain a partnership with the neighborhoods they serve.



Tom Songer & Associates offers the highest quality customer service, in a conventional yet progressive way - combining time honored rules and strategies with the latest technology. Bringing the client and the right property together, which is essential to keep superior levels of client and customer satisfaction as they help their customers in obtaining the best possible outcomes from both residential and commercial real estate transactions.



“We are honored by placing #3 in Orlando for "The Thousand" (explain a little what this is) and #178, based on all Realtors in the United States for sales professionals by transaction sides 2006-2009 production http://realtrends.com/products/top-1000-sales-professionals/individual-sides (s)” (says) Tom Songer.



Keller Williams Realty's new SoDo office shows their continued dedication to community involvement by bringing one of their most experienced realtors to the community he not only serves but he's a resident too.



For more information about the company and their services please free to visit their website at: http://www.linkedin.com/in/tomsonger/ or call their customer hotline number.



Tom Songer, ABR, CDPE, CRE, CRS, GRI, IMS, RELO, SFR, USAA

Keller Williams Classic II Realty

407-758-8102



Website: http://www.downtown-orlando-homes.com/



Company: Tom Songer & Associates

Address: 25 W Crystal Lake Street Suite 157, Orlando, Florida 32806

Contact Person: Tom Songer

Contact Number: 407-758-8102

Email: Thomas.Songer@gmail.com