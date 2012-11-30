Tomato Car Hire Reports Increase in Booking of Car Hire in Spain for the Upcoming Holidays

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2012 -- TomatoCarHIre.com, provider of professional car hire service in Spain, has reported a substantial increase in booking for the upcoming holidays. The company is dedicated in providing the best offers and has tie ups with major car rental companies. On the company’s website, a personalized price for the car rental is available immediately after filling up basic information. The company also accepts payments and books the car online.



The media spokesperson of Tomato Car hire, Mr. Dadhich quoted on the recent report, “Spain has always been one of the favorite tourism spots during the summer, but in recent years the tourists love to visit Spain in winter as well. So far we have already sold out some of the cars, which is an improvement for us compared to previous years. We are expecting high profits during these holidays.”



The company provides various types of cars for rent, from economical to luxury to even exotic or special cars. The so called Tomato cars are priced according to the type of car, number of days the car is required, age of the driver, pick up and drop off locations. Once these details are entered, the company looks for the best deals and lists them immediately. Tomato Car Hire has been often praised for its low car rental prices and guidance on driving rules in Spain. Once the details are entered and the car is chosen, customers can pay online by Visa, Visa Delta, Visa Electron, MasterCard and Maestro/Laser to confirm the booking.



Mr. Dadhich further quoted on the company’s latest news and offers, “Any new offers can be viewed via our Facebook Page. We are also active in sending out tweets of latest news and discounts. To answer any queries we have a dedicated line for different countries, these phone numbers can be viewed from our website. We have had a fair amount of experience in car rental services and our mission is to make car hire in spain enjoyable to all our customers.”



