Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2020 -- Tomatoes can be effective for lowering blood pressure, strengthening immune system, and improving skin health. Tomatoes contain potassium, which helps in maintaining blood pressure by relaxing the walls of blood vessels. Tomato seeds are source of Vitamin C, which helps to improve immune health and helps to maintain a healthy skin. Dietary fibers present in tomato seeds aids in normalizing bad cholesterol levels. Furthermore, tomato seeds contain digestive amino acids, which improves the digestion process.

The global tomato seeds market is expected to reach US$ 1,798.6 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period, owing to increasing consumer awareness about health benefits of tomato seeds. Major companies across the globe are focused on investing in research and development of new varieties of tomato seeds and on conducting different breeding programs for the new varieties of tomato seeds. This factors are expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period.



Among plant growth habits, the determinate & semi-determinate segment accounted for the largest market share in the tomato seeds market in 2018. Determinate & semi-determinate tomato plants are shorter in height with strong stems. These tomato types are also called self-topping or self-pruning types. The popular varieties of these tomato seeds include Lizzano F1, Crimson Cherry F1, Crimson Crush, and Crimson Beefsteak. Determinate tomato plants require less maintenance but can only produce a limited amount of fruits. Determinate varieties are optimal for production in the fall season, although their application during spring can ensure a heavy and early harvest. Determinates have flower clusters that occur at every alternate node or at every node. These plants can bear flowers and fruits within a short period of time.



Request to Get the PDF Sample of the Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1229



The price of seeds used for greenhouse-produced tomatoes is comparatively higher than the cost of seeds used in natural environment. Therefore, tomato seed producers have to bear high costs for purchasing tomato seeds suitable for production in greenhouses, which is expected to hamper the market growth.



The global tomato seeds market was valued at US$ 1,022.6 million in 2018, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.5 % in terms of revenue over the forecast period (2019-2027).



North America accounted for the largest market share in 2018, owing to increasing consumption of fresh and processed tomatoes. For instance, according to the Agricultural Marketing Resource Center, in 2017, the consumption of fresh tomatoes and processed tomatoes in the U.S. was recorded at 20.3 pounds and 73.3 pounds per capita, respectively.



Furthermore, major companies are focused on adopting various strategies such as product launches to enhance their market share. For instance, in January 2018, Hazera Seeds Ltd. launched its hybrid tomato seed "Shanty" in Ethiopia. Through the launch, the company expanded its presence in Africa.



Among product type, open pollinated/heirloom tomato seeds segment accounted for significant market share in the global tomato seeds market in 2018. Open-pollinated tomato seeds can be easily produced. Moreover, a single plant can produce thousands of seeds. High economic yields can be achieved using open pollinated seeds under less favorable growing conditions & lower crop inputs.



Players operating in the global tomato seeds market are focused on adopting various growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions to enhance their market share. For instance, in 2018, Bayer AG completed the acquisition of Monsanto Company, an agrochemical & agricultural company based in the U.S. This acquisition helped Bayer AG to enhance its presence in the tomato seeds market.



Buy This Complete A Business Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/1229



Major players operating in the global tomato seeds market include BASF SE, Groupe Limagrain, Syngenta AG, Abundant Seeds Pty Ltd., Sakata Seed Corporation, Bayer AG, Advanta Seeds, Bejo Zaden BV, Enza Zaden, and Takii & Co., Ltd.



About Coherent Market Insights

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.



Contact Us:

Mr. Raj Shah

Coherent Market Insights 1001 4th Ave,

#3200 Seattle, WA 98154,U.S.

Phone: US +1-206-701-6702/UK +44-020 8133 4027

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com