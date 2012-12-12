TommyMac Graphics Releases Ground-Breaking New Interactive iPad Comic Book

Behtpage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2012 -- For decades fans of comic books have hummed imaginary theme tunes, made sound effects in their head and imagined the day when they can truly immerse themselves within a story. Thanks to New York-based TommyMac Graphics, this fantasy is now a very real interactive reality.



The company is making waves across the country with the development of a compelling work of multimedia, by bringing a fully-interactive fantasy comic book to the iPad. Titled ‘The Damned Meanderers’, readers now have an opportunity to thrust themselves into the middle of the action like never before.



Synopsis:



After learning the war they have been fighting was never theirs to fight, six soldiers decide to set out for home. Unfortunately that becomes an entirely new battle. Not only must they confront various forms of land and danger, but also the six very different souls within their group.



The story features creative interactivity, animation, a cinema soundtrack, sound effects and 3D illustrations. Available in over fifty countries through iTunes and iBookstore, the comic book is poised to attract the attention of millions.



As the author and developer explains, the release of The Damned Meanderers fulfills a life-long dream.



“Sixteen years ago, back in 1996, I had an idea to create a multimedia comic website. However, the way I envisioned it made me feel technology wasn't quite there. From start to finish, I wanted the entire multimedia comic book to be executed on the computer,” says Tom McGrane.



He continues, “Through the use of 3D applications and sound programs, I wanted to create a fantasy world and tell a story of the importance of acceptance, friendship and home. With the addition of a soundtrack, sound effects, and minor animation (but keeping the traditional comic book text balloon), I wanted to enhance the readers' reading experience.”



Since the release of its first chapters on the web, in July 2012, over 11,000 readers have read the ever-growing story, awaiting new updates on the 1st and 15th of each month.



If it wasn’t for the rising popularity and accessibility of self-publishing, McGrane is unsure if his goals would ever have been achieved.



“Aside from the global accessibility of eBooks, self-publishing allows me to keep costs to an absolute minimum. I can sell each publication for just $3.99 USD and easily cover my costs. This simply wouldn’t have been possible in years gone by,” he adds.



The multimedia comic book saga continues to grow on a monthly basis now, with all previous releases available for download. Sold exclusively through iTunes and the iBookstore, readers can find the monthly series located in the Graphic Novels category.



For more information, visit: http://www.damnedmeanderers.com



Chapter one download: https://itunes.apple.com/us/book/damned-meanderers-ghost-from/id579000114?ls=1



Chapter two download: https://itunes.apple.com/us/book/damned-meanderers-gillo-greer/id583061897?ls=1



Chapter three download: premiering mid-December 2012



About Tom McGrane

Tom McGrane lives in Bethpage, New York. He went to the New York Institute of Technology studying graphic design for 4 years. Though he spent over 25 years in the printing industry, becoming a pioneer in desktop publishing, the passion to bring his multimedia comic book to life never dwindled.