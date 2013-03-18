TomsSportReport.com Marks Sports New Renaissance

Hudiksvall, SE -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- While millions flock daily to some of the world’s largest sports news websites, many remain frustrated at the sheer amount of unwanted content they have to endure just to get the sports news they crave. From annoying pop-ups and forms to slow-loading video and a myriad of social sharing buttons, keeping up with one’s favourite team can be a laborious task.



However, thanks to one savvy sports fan, the field of sports news is quite literally changing for good.



Founded by Tomas Lodén, TomsSportReport.com presents a clean, simple and headline-rich interface that cuts through the fluff to display only the content sports fans want to see. The site presents instant content from across the sporting world, with simple links to each story’s original source.



Updated hourly from thousands of internet-based sports sources, the website contains everything sports junkies need to stay on top of what’s happening in their world.



“I started this site just because I was so tired of all the "noise" out there and I couldn’t find a site with just "easy to get" up to date sports news with no annoying ads, popups, no load time, no buffering, no signup forms, just the latest up to date sports news,” says Lodén.



He continues, “I was looking for a site with continual updates, no fluff, quick and easy to use, no mystery page sign up deals or mystery pages that throw up errors. I didn’t find one single site out the so I had no other choice than to start one on my own and here it is.”



The site’s format is startlingly simple; with a main story and headline above the fold, followed by an abundance of other stories from across the sporting spectrum. Each story links to a more in-depth narrative that ensures fans are given all of the information they crave.



“It’s extremely straightforward with no tricks, no sections, no deep thinking or no special software required. It’s all just there on one page – bingo!” Lodén adds.



While it’s only been online for a few weeks, the site is seeing great success. Fielding multiple offers for ads and sponsorship, Lodén and his team have hit a home run for sure.



