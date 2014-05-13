Toner Cable Equipment Inc. Introduces Upgrade to TIBA Distribution Amplifier

Horsham, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Toner Cable Equipment is pleased to announce an upgrade to their TIBA distribution amplifier. The Toner TIBA-37-1000, 2 way Distribution amplifier with 37 dB gain has been improved to 40 dB gain while keeping its superior distortion performance.



The new model TIBA-40-1000 amplifier is a 40 dB gain, 1 GHz, two way amplifier featuring a Power Doubling GaAs Hybrid that maintains low CTB, CSO and XMOD distortions while operating at a high performance 40/50dBmV output level.



The improved performance is due to extensive testing and engineering work with the GaAs (Gallium Arsenide Power-Doubled) RF Hybrid. Typically the GaAs Hybrid have a 3 dB to 4 dB improvement in noise figure over other hybrid technologies and have a wider dynamic range of input and output levels while they have better distortion performance.



The TIBA-40-1000 is manufactured in the same extruded aluminum housing and uses the same plug in pads and equalizers as the TIBA-37-1000 did.



The TIBA-40-1000 is available for immediate shipment from Toner Cable Equipment Inc. For more information, please call 215-675-2053, or visit www.tonercable.com.



Toner Cable Equipment Inc. is dedicated to standing out amongst the leading competitors of the industry. That is why the company has launched a user-friendly website, where people can find the products and equipment they need quickly, including the latest product: TIBA Distribution Amplifier.



The company has also expanded its reach to include social media platforms, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Google +. Businesses interested in learning the latest news from Toner Cable Equipment Inc. can connect with the company on these social media platforms and engage directly with them.



To follow the company on Twitter, please visit: https://twitter.com/TonerCableEquip.



To “like” the company on Facebook, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/TonerCable.



To connect with the company on LinkedIn, please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/company/336267?trk=NUS_CMPY_FOL-pdctd.



To “circle” the company on Google +, please visit: https://plus.google.com/u/0/112119070797055980053/posts.



About Toner Cable Equipment Inc.

As one of the largest stocking distributors of cable television equipment, Toner Cable Equipment Inc. stocks over 10,000 products from more than 110 leading manufacturers. The company offers the equipment necessary to build their clients’ cable system or network. The company employs people who offer in-depth analysis of the industry and understand product knowledge combined with excellent customer support.



For more information, please visit http://www.tonercable.com/.