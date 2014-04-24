Toner Cable Equipment Inc. Showcased Latest Products at 2014 NAB Show

Horsham, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Toner Cable Equipment Inc. is pleased to announce the success of their exhibit at the 2014 National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show in Las Vegas this April. During the annual event, made for people who are passionate about electronic media and content, the company showcased some of the latest products that can be found on their website.



As the world’s largest electronic media show, NAB Show covers not only filmed entertainment, but also the management and delivery of content across all digital mediums. Without some of the cable television equipment offered by Toner Cable Equipment Inc., people would not receive the broadcasted content they desire.



During the NAB Show, Toner Cable Equipment Inc. met and spoke with attendees and other exhibitors from 156 different countries. In total, over 98,000 people from the industry attended this year’s event. The company introduced some of their latest products at booth SU9102.



One of the products showcased at NAB Show 2014 was the HDE-8Cfrom Blonder Tongue, which was just recently approved by DISH Network. Also introduced was the DSE2+ which was recently released by Drake. This product offers component input, HDMI input, does 480I, 480P, 720P and 1080I. More information on the products showcased at NAB Show 2014 can be viewed on the Toner Cable Equipment Inc. YouTube channel, which can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yAd6troF1Q0.



Toner Cable Equipment Inc. is proud to have been asked to be an exhibitor at the 2014 NAB Show in Las Vegas, Nevada. As NAB Show continues to showcase the companies involved with evolving with the industry, Toner Cable Equipment Inc. continues to be the largest stocking distributors of cable television equipment, doing their part in keeping pace with the way consumer habits and technology advances.



About Toner Cable Equipment Inc.

As one of the largest stocking distributors of cable television equipment, Toner Cable Equipment Inc. stocks over 10,000 products from more than 110 leading manufacturers. The company offers the equipment necessary to build their clients’ cable system or network. The company employs people who offer in-depth analysis of the industry and understand product knowledge combined with excellent customer support.



For more information, please visit http://www.tonercable.com/.