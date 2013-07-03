Tongue Tied over a Silken Tie - The Mantra for Dressing Up in Style

Shanghai, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- A tie completes a man’s look. A business suit without a tie does not look impressive at a board meeting. A silk tie adds a grand touch to the entire attire. Ties come in various designs and lengths. There are ties meant for different occasions and settings. Those with the conventional designs such as stripes or diamonds are meant for regular office use. Some with floral and various other designs in different colors are worn at casual gatherings or in parties.



Young men prefer colorful ties as they complement their youthful demeanor. The older generation prefers the monochrome look or a blend of two basic colors as it gives them a dignified look. Men’s ties come in different price ranges depending on the quality and fabric that is used. Some designer ties are quite expensive.



The length and width of the ties have also changed over the years. Some are normal while some are short. Some wear thick, thin and even extra long ties. Men take much time in making their choices as women to ensure that their ties are not a mismatch.



Tie manufacturers cater to all ages, status and income groups. The corporate boss chooses ties made out of the finest silk threads even if they are costly. Price is not a concern but pride is. There are immense choices for those on a limited budget also. A wide choice of wholesale ties is always at their disposal. Sometimes good bargains can be clinched at clearance sales.



