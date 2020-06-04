Tonic Water Market to See Massive Growth: Fever Tree, PepsiCo, Fentimans

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2020 -- AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on 'Tonic Water' market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Fever Tree (United Kingdom), Dr Pepper Snapple Group (United States), PepsiCo, Inc. (United States) (SodaStream International Ltd.), Fentimans (United Kingdom), The Coca-Cola Company (United States) , White Rock Beverages Inc. (United States) , Diageo plc (United Kingdom), Monster Beverage Corporation (United States) , Bermondsey Tonic Water (United Kingdom), Bradleys Tonic Co. (United States).



Tonic water (Indian tonic water) is a carbonated drink which contains quinine as a major ingredient. Tonic water has been originally used as a prophylactic against malaria, now has a meaningfully lower quinine content. It is consumed for its unique bitter flavor. It is frequently used in mixed drinks, mainly in gin & vodka-based alcoholic drinks. It is often consumed with regular content or combined with alcohol or fruit juice. Traditional tonic water comprises added sugar, while diet tonic water contains artificial sweeteners. Diet tonic water holds very less calories. It can be consumed as a mixer with alcoholic drinks or for the crisp flavour and bubbles. The main benefit is to offer rehydration from drinking water. Various types of tonic water is available in the market including regular tonic water, diet tonic water, herb/essential oil-infused tonic water, as well as flavored tonic water and others. Growing inclination towards direct consumption of tonic water and increasing disposable income of people with industrialization & economic growth are the driving factors for the growth of global tonic water market.



Market Segmentation

by Type (Regular Tonic Water, Diet Tonic Water, Herb/Essential Oil-Infused Tonic Water, Flavored Tonic Water, Others), Application (Alcoholic Drinks (gin and others), Direct Consumption), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience stores, Online Retailers, Bar and Nightclubs, Others), End User (Men, Women)



Highlights of Influencing Trends: The growing consumption of gin around the globe



Market Growth Drivers: Growing inclination towards direct consumption of tonic water



Increasing disposable income of people with industrialization & economic growth



Rising popularity of social media & the internet boosting the demand for tonic water



Restraints: Low awareness of tonic water



Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Tonic Water Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Tonic Water market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Tonic Water Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Tonic Water

Chapter 4: Presenting the Tonic Water Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Tonic Water market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



