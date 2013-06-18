Broadway @ The Art House Lineup Features All-Star Talent All Summer
Provincetown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Sutton Foster, a two-time Tony-winner for Anything Goes and Thoroughly Modern Millie and star of the critically acclaimed ABC Family series Bunheads will perform three shows during the upcoming July 4th holiday in Provincetown, MA. Her performances, as part of this summer’s star-studded Broadway @ The Art House series, include 7pm on Thursday, July 4 and at 5pm and 7pm on Friday July 5. The popular concert series, now in its third season in Provincetown where it originated (and sprouting roots as well in New Orleans, Santa Monica, London, Sydney and elsewhere), is again hosted by Sirius XM radio star Seth Rudetsky. For tickets, please visit www.ptownarthouse.com or call 800-838-3006.
Sutton Foster starred on Broadway in The Will Rogers Follies, Grease, The Scarlet Pimpernel, Annie, Les Miserables before her big break and Tony Award-winning performance in Thoroughly Modern Millie. She has since then originated roles in the Broadway productions of Little Women, The Drowsy Chaperone, Young Frankenstein, and Shrek the Musical. She most recently starred as Reno Sweeney in The Roundabout's revival of Anything Goes, a role that earned her the 2011 Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics, Astaire, and Broadway.com's Audience Favorite Awards. She was first seen on television on Star Search at age 15, and has more recently appeared in Johnny and the Sprites and Flight of the Conchords.
While in Provincetown, Ms. Foster will also be presenting a show of her artwork, together with artist Julien Havard, at A Gallery, from Wednesday July 3 through Tuesday July 9. There will be a reception at A gallery following her performance at The Art House on Friday, July 5. For more information visit http://www.agalleryart.com/
Hosted again this summer by Sirius/XM Radio Star Seth Rudetsky, whom the New York Times just dubbed “The Mayor of Broadway,” this season’s Broadway @ The Art House series will run from June 28th through September 8th. In addition to Ms. Foster, the lineup includes the following artists performing solo shows, with Rudetsky at the piano:
- Joanna Gleason, Tony Winner for Into The Woods will combine in each performance the East Coast premiere of a the hilarious and moving one act play BLOOM, written for her by Michael Patrick King (creator of Sex and The City & Two Broke Girls) with a second act of songs featuring special guests Well-Strung, June 28 & 29
- Sutton Foster, a two-time Tony-winner for the recent Anything Goes and previously for Thoroughly Modern Millie, and star of the ABC Family TV series Bunheads, July 4 & 5
- Audra McDonald, five-time Tony Award winner for Carousel, Ragtime, Master Class, A Raisin in the Sun, and the recent Porgy and Bess on Broadway and star of TV’s Private Practice, July 21 & 22
- Sam Harris, star of Broadway’s The Producers, Grease and The Life, also the first ever Grand Champion of TV’s Star Search, starred in Town Hall concert in P-Town last year, returns to town on Aug. 3 & 4
- Marilyn Maye, Grammy-nominated cabaret legend returns after stand-out Art House shows in each of the last two seasons, featuring Billy Stritch at the piano. Aug. 8 -10
- Christine Ebersole, 2x Tony-winner as Edith Beale and Little Edie Beale in Grey Gardens, and as Dorothy Black in the revival of 42nd Street, Aug. 17 & 18
- Megan Hilty, break-out star of NBC’s Smash and of Broadway’s Wicked and 9 to 5: The Musical, Aug. 24 & 25
- Megan Mullally, two-time Emmy-winning star as Karen Walker of TV’s Will and Grace, and star of Broadway’s Young Frankenstein, and the revivals of How to Succeed… and Grease, Aug. 28 & 29
- Patti LuPone, legendary two-time Tony winner for creating the title role of Evita on Broadway, as Rose in the revival of Gypsy, among many other roles, Aug. 31 & Sept. 1
- Chita Rivera, legend and two-time Tony winner as Aurora in Kiss of the Spider Woman and Anna in The Rink, also originated the Broadway roles of Anita in West Side Story, Rosie in Bye Bye Birdie, Velma in Chicago, original casts of Guys and Dolls, Can Can, and many others, Sept. 7 & 8
Seth Rudetsky is the afternoon Broadway host on Sirius XM satellite radio. As a musician, he has played piano for over a dozen Broadway shows including Ragtime, Les Miserables, and Phantom of the Opera. He was also the Artistic Producer and Music Director for the first five annual Actors Fund Fall Concerts, which included Dreamgirls with Audra McDonald (recorded on Nonesuch Records) and Hair with Jennifer Hudson (recorded on Ghostlight Records, Grammy nomination). As a comic he was awarded “Funniest Gay Male in NY” at Stand-Up NY and is a three-time Emmy nominee as a writer for The Rosie O’Donnell Show. As an actor, he made his Broadway debut in The Ritz directed by Joe Mantello, and has appeared on television on Law and Order C.I. and All My Children. As an author, he wrote the books The Q Guide to Broadway, Broadway Nights, and just released his new novel My Awesome/Awful Popularity Plan on Random House, and as an audio book on audible.com featuring Modern Family’s Jesse Tyler Ferguson, SNL’s Ana Gasteyer, Smash’s Megan Hilty among others, and writes a weekly column on Playbill.com. This year he added "television mogul" to that long list when he launched Seth TV, his new, web-based entertainment network. His Broadway @ The Art House series will be, by his own signature estimation, even more “A-MAH-zing” this summer than ever! For the complete summer season line-up, visit http://ptownarthouse.com/
For fans that wish to see all 10 of the theater’s Broadway @ The Art House stars this summer, the venue now provides the opportunity to reserve those seats with its new Broadway @ The Art House Season Pass. It guarantees Season Pass holders best seats available, ‘front-of-the-line’ access, and an overall savings of $115 of the regular price when the full lineup is purchased individually. More info can be found at BrownPaperTickets.com: Broadway @ The Art House Season Pass.
Broadway @ The Art House concert series is sponsored by Cape Air, the Anchor Inn Beach House, Ptown Bikes, and SethTV.com
The Art House is wheelchair accessible.
For photo and interview requests contact: tomfervoy@gmail.com
LISTING INFO:
An Evening with Sutton Foster
Featuring Seth Rudetsky as pianist and host
July 4th at 7pm
July 5th at 5pm and 7pm
The Art House
214 Commercial Street
Provincetown, MA 02657
For Tickets visit www.ptownarthouse.com
or call 800-838-3006.
For box office hours and information call 508-487-9222