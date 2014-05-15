Tony Bellagamba Announced as Winner of the 5th Annual 40 Under 40 Recognition Awards

El Segundo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- The M&A Advisor announced the winners of the 40 Under 40 Recognition Awards on Wednesday, April 30th. Tony Bellagamba was named a winner for the Service Provider category.



The M&A Advisor, renowned globally for its recognition of leading M&A, financing and turnaround pro-fessionals, created this event to promote mentorship and professional development amongst the emerging business leaders.



Tony Bellagamba has been chosen for his accomplishments and expertise from a pool of international nominees by an independent judging panel of distinguished business leaders.



“In 2010 we initiated the 40 UNDER 40 Awards to recognize the emerging leaders of the M&A, Financ-ing and Turnaround industries” said David Fergusson, President of The M&A Advisor. “It is our belief that this group of accomplished women and men will have a significant effect on the advancement of our industry. And it is our great pleasure to recognize them and provide a forum for them to meet and engage with one another”.



On Tuesday, June 24th, The M&A Advisor will host a black tie Awards Gala at the Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan, in conjunction with the 2014 Emerging Leaders’ Summit – an exclusive event pairing 40 Under 40 winners together with their mentors and other stalwarts, to introduce the 40 Under 40 Award Winners to the business community and celebrate their achievements.



To view the complete list of this year 40 Under 40 Award Winners CLICK HERE.



“It is truly an honor to be recognized by The M&A Advisor as a winner of the 40 Under 40 Recognition Awards. I consider it a privilege to have spent my career thus far in M&A, first as a dealmaker and now as a sales leader. I wake up every day excited to push SmartRoom to become a globally recognized brand in the M&A world. This award serves as recognition for that hard work and is truly appreciated.”



About TONY BELLAGAMBA

Tony Bellagamaba is the Vice President of Global Sales at BMC Group SmartRoom. Tony took over global sales at the age of 30 and has spearheaded a shift in SmartRoom’s business model to become an end-to-end M&A technology company. Tony has spent his career in M&A, having started out in Investment Banking and Private Equity and later changing careers to become a sales leader for disruptive technology focused on the M&A field. In addition to his professional career, Tony is a leader of the Chicago Chapter of 501 (c) (3) international aid organization Wine to Water, is active in his Church, and is a published Christian Children’s Book author. He lives in Naperville, IL with his wife Breanne and their three children.



About THE M&A ADVISOR

Since 1998, The M&A Advisor has been presenting, recognizing the achievement of and facilitating connections between the world’s leading mergers and acquisitions, financing and turnaround profes-sionals with a comprehensive range of services including M&A SUMMITS; M&A AWARDS; M&A CONNECTS™; M&A ALERTS™, M&A LINKS™, M&A DEALS, MandA.TV and M&A MARKET INTEL™. Visit http://www.maadvisor.com to learn more.



Media Contact:

SmartRoom Services

Jeff Kalina - Vice President

300 N. Continental Blvd., Suite 570

El Segundo, CA 90245

310.321.5555

http://www.smartroomservices.com

contact@smartroomservices.com