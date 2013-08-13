Tony Sciuto's "Under the Radar" Gets Immense Fan Appreciation

Reisterstown, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- In 1980, Tony Sciuto’s “Island Nights” Epic Record LP and Single hit the Top 10 charts in Japan. The Epic Records release was Co-written with Sammy Egorin.



Tony and his Band Toured Japan in 1981 to raved reviews



His major contributions are his songs written for Tina Turner, Bay City Rollers, Miami Vice’s Don Johnson, Nigel Olsson and BJ Thomas. Sciuto also co-wrote to the title track “Worldwide Love” for the Little River Band on Curb Records (which reached Top 40 status in Germany).



Sciuto was a Little River Band member as their pianist from 1990-97.



In 1989-92 Tony was also a member in the ABC TV show Full House band



Jesse and the Rippers!



Sciuto also was a keyboardist with the band Player from 1998-2001.



Other contributions: “Out of the Darkness” for the Christopher Walken movie “All-American Murder” and “High Life” for the ABC TV movie “The Amy Fisher Story” starring Drew Barrymore. In 2000 he released “Be My Radio”, “Diamond in the Rough” and “Live in Japan” through Japan’s Cool Sound Label. He also released a digital LP “Union of the Soul” in 2008.



UPDATE!!! July 19th 2013, the LATE SHOW with JIMMY FALLON:



JESSE and the RIPPERS Reunite after 20 years!! (Tony Sciuto on Bass)



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dor96YnM_qo&list=FLNiw4HDEqiBqwEo1v1XPdDA



His recent release “Under the Radar” is an amalgamation of different tastes of music and personal stories of his life which purely shows how deep he is attached with his music.



Check it out at: http://www.cdbaby.com/cd/tonysciuto3



To know more about Tony Sciuto visit website www.tonysciuto.com



Media Contact



Tony Sciuto – Music Artist /Producer

Address: 3 Main St. (Bottom Floor), Reisterstown, Maryland 21136

Phone Number: 410-666-9385

Email address: info@tonysciuto.com

Website URL: http://www.tonysciuto.com/