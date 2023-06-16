Too Many Homeowners Rely on Older Cooling Equipment

Land O'Lakes, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/16/2023 -- Historically, air conditioner repairs in Land O' Lakes, FL, begin to rise with the arrival of summer. Before the temperatures soar, homeowners would be wise to gain a full understanding of their cooling systems' age and capabilities. This will help avoid problems that come with outdated equipment, says Cornerstone Pros.



The average lifespan of an air conditioning system is between 10-12 years. Too many homeowners choose to repair aging systems instead of replacing them, but doing so could cause more problems in the long run than it appears to solve right away.



Potential issues include equipment that must work harder to provide cool air, resulting in less effective comfort and higher energy costs. Overusing old equipment can also cause parts to fail more often, leading to more frequent breakdowns and potential safety hazards.



Homeowners can check the age of their system by inspecting the nameplate on the unit for an installation date or serial information that can be used online to find the manufacture date. However, it's best to contact an expert like Cornerstone Pros for a professional review and recommendations.



