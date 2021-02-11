Tool Steel Market Size, Demand, Analysis, on-Going Trends, Status, Forecast to 2027 : Sandvik, Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp., Hitachi Metals Ltd., Etc.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2021 -- The market is witnessing a surge in demand, owing to the rising requirement for cutting tools, such as saw blades, cutters, jointer blades, milling cutters, taps, drills, punches, router bits, and dies. Tool Steel also finds extensive usage in the automotive industry for applications, such as fabrication of components and chassis parts. Due to the increasing demand for passenger cars and commercial vehicles, the automotive industry has been experiencing a steady growth around the globe in the past few years, which in turn, is driving growth for the tool steel market.



The report covers an analysis of the key players operating in the market along with their company profiles, product portfolio, and business expansion strategies. The key companies profiled in this report include Baosteel Group, Buderus Edelstahl GmbH, Schmolz + Bickenbach Group, Eramet SA, Samuel, Son. & Co., Sandvik, Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp., Hitachi Metals Ltd., Voestalpine, and BOHLER, among others.



The report aims at providing a detailed analysis of the market size, market share, sales patterns, pricing analysis, production and consumption ratio, and the regional bifurcation. The key regions covered in the report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.



Product Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Hot Work

Cold Work

Plastic Mold

High Speed

Others



Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Tungsten

Chromium

Vanadium

Molybdenum



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Injection Molding

Die Work

Forging

Others



Key Questions Addressed in the Report:



What is the market size and market value the Tool Steel market is expected to reach in 2027?

What are the key driving and restraining growth factors of the Tool Steel industry?

What are the key trends influencing the market growth? What are the emerging trends expected to contribute to market growth?

Who are the dominant players and key vendors operating in the industry?

What region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the global opportunities for the expansion of the Tool Steel industry?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis?

What are the risks and challenges the established companies and new entrants expected to face in the Tool Steel market?



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Tool Steel Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Tool Steel Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing automotive industry

4.2.2.2. Increase in the demand for cutting tools

4.2.2.3. Expansion of global manufacturers of tool steel

4.2.2.4. Growing construction and packaging industries

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Fluctuating prices of Steel

4.2.3.2. Increase in the demand of alternatives based on carbide



Continued…



Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized according to the regions and countries. Kindly connect with us to know more and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.



