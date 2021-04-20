Tool Steel Market Size to Reach USD 6.89 Billion by 2027 : Reports and Data

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2021 -- The global Tool Steel market is forecast to reach USD 6.89 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is witnessing a surge in demand, owing to the rising requirement for cutting tools, such as saw blades, cutters, jointer blades, milling cutters, taps, drills, punches, router bits, and dies. Tool Steel also finds extensive usage in the automotive industry for applications, such as fabrication of components and chassis parts. Due to the increasing demand for passenger cars and commercial vehicles, the automotive industry has been experiencing a steady growth around the globe in the past few years, which in turn, is driving growth for the tool steel market.



Growth in the construction industry is also leading to an increase in the demand for tool steel as there are increasing investments in infrastructural projects, especially in APAC countries, like India, China, and Japan. Another driver for the demand is the growing demand of forged metals from the defense, automotive, factory automation, and aerospace industries. Foreign investments and government policies that favor manufacturing activities are leading to more consumers adopting forged products. The product offers properties, such as resistance to cracking and high temperature, hardness and high strength, which makes it more suitable for the forging process, and thus may increase the demand for the market.



Key participants include Baosteel Group, Buderus Edelstahl GmbH, Schmolz + Bickenbach Group, Eramet SA, Samuel, Son. & Co., Sandvik, Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp., Hitachi Metals Ltd., Voestalpine, and BOHLER, among others.



To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3095



Consumer preference shifting towards carbide-based cutting tools may hamper the demand for the market. Carbide tools find increasing applications in industries due to their faster cutting speed.



The COVID-19 impact:



Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the majority of the nations are under lockdown. This has led to most of the industries, except for essential services being shut down temporarily. This has led to a decline in the demand for the Tool Steel Market. Also, since most of the industries such as automotive and construction, where tool steel finds applications, are not operating, the demand has become less. The supply side is also not currently operating due to the lockdowns.



Since the manufacturers are currently involved in coming up with innovations as they are not operating, it would help them gain a higher market share once the situation becomes normal again.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Tool Steel market on the basis of product class, material, application, and region:



Product Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Hot Work

Cold Work

Plastic Mold

High Speed

Others



Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Tungsten

Chromium

Vanadium

Molybdenum



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Injection Molding

Die Work

Forging

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America



To get a Discount on the Tool Steel Market Report, Click @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3095



Further key findings from the report suggest



Injection Molding occupied the second-largest market share in 2019. The product offers properties such as hardness, high polishing ability, thermal stability, corrosion resistance, and tear & wear resistance. They also find extensive use in molding varieties of plastics like ABS, polycarbonate, styrene, polypropylene, and polyvinyl chloride, which is also leading to an increased demand for the market.



Molybdenum is likely to grow at a rate of 4.6% in the forecast period. Molybdenum is used in applications in materials that are hard to machine, such as drills, gear cutters, end mills, among others.



Cold work tool steel is expected to grow at the fastest rate of5.6% over the period 2020-2027 owing to the increasing demand for cutting and punching instrument manufacture. These find widespread usage in the manufacturing of blades, hobs, drawing dies, dies, thread rollers, and threading dies. These offer properties like high wear resistance, low cost, high toughness, and long life, which are expected to drive the demand for the market further.



Europe occupied the second largest market share of around 20.0% in 2019. The primary reason behind this is the presence of countries like France, Spain, Germany, and the UK, where cutting instrument manufacture is witnessing a rising demand due to properties like strength and hardness, even at high temperatures.



In India, there is a growth in spending on construction activities because of rising infrastructure development investments. This is driving the demand for the tool steel market as they find applications in roofing, flooring, building insulation, windows, and doors.



Browse Full Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/tool-steel-market



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Tool Steel Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Tool Steel Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing automotive industry

4.2.2.2. Increase in the demand for cutting tools

4.2.2.3. Expansion of global manufacturers of tool steel

4.2.2.4. Growing construction and packaging industries

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Fluctuating prices of Steel

4.2.3.2. Increase in the demand of alternatives based on carbide

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework



Continued…



Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3095



Thank you for reading our report. To receive further information on the report or to enquire about its customization, please get in touch with us and get your report tailored according to your needs.



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

40 Wall St. 28th floor New York City

NY 10005 United States

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370