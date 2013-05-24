Tools and Supply Profiled the Award-Winning Liftn Buddy

North Fargo, ND -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- Tools and Supply recently profiled the award-winning Lift’n Buddy. The link can be found at: http://toolsandsupply.com/category/liftnbuddy/.



Aaron Lamb, General Manager, shared one of the Lift’n Buddy’s newest features—a cylinder handling attachment that grips drums and kegs demonstrated. “The latest enhancements to the product include a cylinder handling attachment that grips drums and kegs, a bumper mount that allows the hand truck to ride on the front or back of a fleet vehicle, and a self-supporting ‘kickstand’ that helps with pushing the loaded unit when it’s tilted,” said Lamb.



Fabricated of durable, lightweight extruded aluminum, the Lift’n Buddy comes in two models capable of handling 250- or 500-pound loads. Customization options include single loop or dual-grip vinyl handles and 10-inch marking or non-marking full or semi-pneumatic tires.



Features

- The AP series is an all-purpose model that suits nearly any lifting application

- Customized with versatile attachments for any lifting job

- Comes with an on-board battery charger to simply plug-in to a wall to recharge the batteries



About Lift'n Buddy

Lift'n Buddy (http://www.liftnbuddy.com) is the revolutionary mobile lifting device that combines the best of a standard two-wheeler's durability and functionality, with automatic lifting and lowering capabilities. Lift’n Buddy was the recipient of the 2012 Wall Street Journal Technology Innovation Awards for Technology Design as well as the Edison Award, Lift’n Buddy was recognized for new product innovation, in the category of Industrial Design Tools. The Lift'n Buddy has been designed with proper ergonomics and safety in mind for any person and any moving and lifting job. These mobile lifting devices, fabricated of durable, lightweight, extruded aluminum, help companies avoid the exposure of employee injury, litigation, and workers’ compensation claims. Follow Lift’n Buddy on Twitter at @LiftnBuddy.



Lift’n Buddy, a division of Southworth Products

