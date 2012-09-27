Save Money and Get Your Power Tools Repaired

Columbus, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2012 -- Ohio Power Tool, the leading power tools supplier and rentals in Ohio, is also the best place to get your electric, power and pneumatic tools repaired. Major manufacturers authorize their tool repair service and they only use original parts to restore your tools to factory specifications.



Quality name brand tools are made to last for a long time, but that does not mean it is maintenance free. Maintaining your tools can ensure that you get more life from your tools; quality brand tools are like investments for your livelihood or your hobbies. When you tools breakdown or starts malfunctioning it can be cheaper to have it repaired than to purchase a new cheap low quality tool. Ohio Power Tool has the best factory authorized repair and service center to help maintain your tools.



Ohio Power Tool has been authorized by major brands like Ingersoll-Rand, Chicago Pneumatic, Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Milwaukee, Bosch, Ridgid, Associated, Lincoln-Lube, Hein-Werner and Norco for electric, air and hydraulic tool repairs. They offer a manufacturer parts breakdown page for those who would like to repair tools on their own.



To learn more about Ohio Power Tool service and repair service you can visit their website at www.ohiopowertool.com. You can also speak to one of their tool specialist at 1-800-242-4424 or fill out the contact from on their website.



About Ohio Power Tool

Based in Columbus, Ohio, Ohio Power Tool has been in the power tools business since 1983. Offering quality air, electric, pneumatic tools and equipments to construction professionals as well as DIY customers. They have a wide selection of professional grade tools and equipments available for sale and for rent, short term and long term leases are available to fit your demo or construction needs.