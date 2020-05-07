Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2020 -- Tooth Filling Materials Market will exceed USD 1.5 billion by 2024; as per a new research report.



Effective reimbursement scenario in most of the developed countries, benefitting the customers will augment the industry growth over forecast period. Improved reimbursement from insurance companies for tooth filling materials will increase the demand and adoption rate, hence boosting the growth of tooth filling materials market in the near future.



Rise in demand for dental aesthetics will witness increase in popularity of dental fillings such as ceramic and composite fillings. Dental aesthetics is in high demand due to increase in disposable income that allows individuals to spend on the appearance. As per the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, 99% of the people believe that smile is the most important social aspect. Hence, growing preference of people towards dental aesthetics will boost the demand for tooth filling materials, fueling the business growth in the near future.



Increase in incidents of mercury poisoning due to the use of silver amalgam tooth fillings will hamper the market growth. Dental amalgams consist of around 45% to 55% of mercury and is a known neurotoxin that may cause harm to humans, especially children, pregnant women, and fetuses. Growing side effects of silver amalgam may impede the growth of tooth filling materials market growth.



Direct tooth filling materials held the majority market share and was valued around USD 926.1 million in the year 2017. The growing demand is attributed to several advantages offered by direct dental fillings such as resistant to corrosion, perfect cavity fitting, better strength and good biocompatibility. Increase in preference of people towards direct tooth filling materials will enhance the business growth.



Ceramic tooth filling materials market is estimated to grow at a robust CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast timeframe. Ceramic or porcelain fillings is one of the essential tooth fillings to cover up the dental cavity and is shaped to fit the cavity perfectly. The material used in the ceramic filling is similar to the color of teeth and gives a natural look and blends in perfectly. Growing demand and preference of people towards dental aesthetics will augment the growth of ceramic tooth filling materials market in the near future.



Dental clinics end-use market segment accounted for around USD 665.9 million in the year 2017. Low service cost, easy accessibility and increase in number of people opting for dental clinics for their common oral health problems such as dental caries, dental lesions and dental cavities will impact the growth of tooth filling materials market in dental clinics.



India tooth filling materials market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% during the projection period. Dental caries is one of the major public healthcare problems in the developing nations such as India, China and Malaysia. Growing prevalence and incident of dental caries among children in India will lead to increase in demand and adoption rate of dental filling materials in the country, augmenting the business growth in forthcoming years.



Russia tooth filling materials market was valued over USD 62.2 million in 2017. The concept of oral healthcare literacy has been a significant part of research in Russia for dealing with chronic oral diseases. Also, high dental caries prevalence in the country will be one of the major market boosting factors in the country.



Some of the leading players in the tooth filling materials market include: SDI limited, Coltene Whaledent, DENTSPLY International, Ivoclar Vivadent, Kerr Corporation, Kuraray Noritake Dental, Shofu dental and VOCO GmbH. These key player focus on significant strategies such as new product launches and new product development along with strategic collaborations, merger and acquisitions. Also, geographic expansion of the companies will enhance their operational and financial capabilities and hence, strengthen the market position.