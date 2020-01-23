San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2020 -- Global Tooth Filling Material Market: Snapshot



Tooth filling material is used when a tooth gets damaged, detached, or in the areas from where the cavity is removed. It aids in preventing further cavity and closes area for bacteria to enter. The filling material used is an amalgam, which is an alloy of zinc, copper, mercury, silver and tin. It is also available in colored fillings, gold and porcelain. Tooth filling process plays an important part in dental industry. The tooth filling material have various usage such as fitting dentures, dental implants, endodontic material used while root canal therapy, and impression materials. It is also used in dental restorations procedure for example crowns, filings, dressings, and bridges.



Technological advancements are also taking place in cosmetic dentistry, which boosts the demand for dental treatments. Due to these technological advancements pain is reduced during various dental procedures. Global tooth filling materials market has grown significantly in the last few years and is still evolving by upgrading and implementing newer technologies. Moreover, due to the rise in geriatric population that requires regular checkups have expanded the need for dental centers. Another reason that has fuel the demand for regular dental visits is increase consumption of junk food is triggering the need for tooth filling materials market across the globe.



According to the recent studies Asia Pacific is likely to offer attractive growth opportunities. Growth witnessed in the region is attributable to the growing awareness about better oral health and rising demand for decreasing dental complications are the major concerns among the people. In Asia Pacific, China have shown a significant contribution with increased healthcare infrastructure and rising disposable income that have boosted the tooth filling market. Europe as also shown higher regional contribution in increasing the demand for tooth filling market. It is because there the number of cosmetic dentistry procedure have increased and the dental care awareness have expanded the need for tooth filling material.



Global Tooth Filling Materials Market: Overview



Tooth filling refers to the way of restoring a damaged tooth due to decay and bring it back to its normal shape and function. When a dentist uses a filling, first the decayed tooth material is detached, the impacted area is washed, and the cleaned out cavity area is packed with a tooth filling material. A filling aids in preventing further decay of the tooth by closing spaces from where the bacteria are likely to enter and affect the filled tooth again. The materials that are employed as fillings are an amalgam, i.e. an alloy of zinc, tin, copper, silver, and mercury, a composite resin or tooth colored fillings, porcelain, and gold.



Dental or tooth filling materials are generally fabricated materials that designed for being used in dentistry. There are several types of dental materials based on their purpose and characteristics such as dental implants, prosthetic materials or dentures, impression materials, endodontic material which are employed in root canal therapy, dental restorations such as bridges, crowns, and fillings, and dressings.



The global tooth filling materials market is expected to be driven by the advancements in the technology in cosmetic dentistry and the rising demand for it. The market is expected to further supplement by favorable policies regarding reimbursements in terms of cavity filling processes and heightened public awareness pertaining to oral hygiene. The rising prevalence of disorders in teeth among the geriatric population is further expected to boost the growth of the tooth filling materials market in the years ahead.



Global Tooth Filling Materials Market: Synopsis



Tooth decay or cavities are fairly common, with almost everyone requiring suffering from it at least once in their life-time. Previously, removing the bacteria-infected tooth was the only solution to provide relief from extreme pain that tooth decay may cause, but now modern dentistry has paved a way to keep decayed teeth with the help of tooth-like material known as dental filling. The process involves professional assistance to remove the bacteria from the infected part of the tooth and then filling the hole with a hard material which not only eases the pain but also resists re-emergence of bacteria. As the eating habits change across the world towards the eatables that encourage the development of bacteria in teeth and gums, the global tooth filling materials market is estimated for a healthy growth rate during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.



This report on global tooth filling materials market is an all-inclusive overview of the current scenario, and based on several factors that are expected to influence the demand, it presents estimates for the near future. The report has been developed on the basis of proven research methodologies and includes data from authoritative resources. One of the key feature of the report is the section on company profiles wherein several key players have been analyzed for their market share, product portfolio, geographical presence, and recent strategic developments. By product, the global tooth filling market can be segmented into glass ionomer, silver amalgam, composite fillings, ceramic fillings, gold fillings, liners, and temporary cements. The segment of glass ionomer can be further divided into traditional (type-1, type-II, type III), and metal modified glass ionomer (miracle mix and cement mix). Geographically, the report studies the opportunities available in the regions of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World.



Global Tooth Filling Materials Market: Influential Factors



Technological advancements in the field of tooth filling which has not only eased the process but also reduced the pain, along with incrementing demand for cosmetic dentistry, are the primary factors that are expected to positively impact the market during the forecast period. Several governments across the world are offering favorable reimbursement policies for cavity filling process, which is also expected to positively reflect on the global tooth filling materials market. Moreover, increased public awareness pertaining to oral hygiene, coupled with rising geriatric population who often suffer from tooth problems, will further augment the demand in the near future.



The report detects that the segment of silver amalgam has the maximum demand in the market for tooth filling materials, and will continue to remain most significant during the forecast period. Composite filling and gold filling are next two important segments, respectively.



Global Tooth Filling Materials Market: Regional Outlook



North America currently serves the maximum demand for tooth filling, gaining from factors such as rising preference for aesthetic dentistry and high adoption rate of new technology. However, Asia Pacific is projected for the best growth rate among all regions, due to improving healthcare infrastructure and awareness for better oral care. In Asia Pacific, China is the most lucrative country with vast population base. Europe tooth filling materials market ranks third, dominated by Germany.



Companies mentioned in the research report



SDI Limited, DENTSPLY International, Coltene Whaledent, GC America, Kettenbach, DenMat Holdings, DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik, Kuraray Noritake Dental, Kerr Corporation, and Pentron Clinical Technologies are some of the prominent players currently active in the global tooth filling materials market. Price of dental filling materials is the primary competition factor among these players.



